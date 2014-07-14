'He doesn't want to go anywhere' - Panthers backing star skipper Moylan to stay in Penrith

Penrith back-rower Trent Merrin insists injured skipper Matt Moylan loves the NRL club and won't be leaving amid rumours of a rift with teammates.



The former NSW back-rower was adamant Moylan would be staying with the club at the foot of the Blue Mountains for the 2018 NRL season, despite reports Manly, Cronulla and Wests Tigers are interested in the playmaker.



"He loves the place, he doesn't want to go anywhere, that's the feedback I'm getting from him, so it's all positive from my end," Merrin told Sky Sports Radio.



Moylan missed the Panthers' finals campaign after taking time out to deal with personal issues, but Merrin was adamant there had not been a falling out within the playing group.



"It's just all rumours. I'm not too sure what people are saying but us as players, we know what Moyza is, and how much he means to this team, and that's all that matters," he said.



Merrin said Moylan joined the end of season festivities with the rest of the players and had been a steadying influence on the young halves pairing of Nathan Cleary and Tyrone May during the finals.



Speculation has grown that Moylan is uncomfortable with the captaincy but Merrin expects the 26-year-old to continue in that role next season.

