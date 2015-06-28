'He will do them proud' - Roosters coach backs Shaun Kenny-Dowall to shine in Newcastle

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes Newcastle will still get some of Shaun Kenny-Dowall's best football after they signed the NRL centre this week.



Shaun Kenny-Dowall scores for the Roosters Source: Getty

Kenny-Dowall has scored the second-most tries in Roosters history, with 119 in 224 matches, before he was released after being caught with cocaine earlier this year.



He escaped a conviction last month but it cost him his contract at the Roosters and initially put his prospective deal with the Knights in jeopardy, before his career was eventually revived on Tuesday.



He will not be available to face the Wests Tigers, but could turn out in the centres as soon as next weekend when Newcastle play Canterbury.



And Robinson, who coached Kenny-Dowall for four-and-a-half years at the Roosters, still believed the 29-year-old had plenty to offer the NRL.



"He's still got a lot of football left in him," Robinson said.



"He will do them proud. He will represent them well.



"It's good that a club like the Knights have seen an opportunity to pick a strong player and one of the best in his style of the game."



Kenny-Dowall was one of a number of players and officials allegedly busted using the drug over the representative weekend.



But he was the only player to have it cost him his contract, given his current deal was up at the end of 2017 and he was unlikely to be re-signed.



The decision to axe him was a difficult one as Kenny-Dowall is a popular member of the Roosters squad and had been forced to endure a number of personal battles in recent seasons.



But Robinson said he was never in any doubt that another NRL club would pick up the 21-Test Kiwi representative.



"It was hard on all parties at that time," Robinson said.



"I think we saw the punishment that was handed out to some of those players which was from two to four weeks.

