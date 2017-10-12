 

'He deserves a start' - Tonga teammate backs Ata Hingano to start for Warriors despite Blake Green signing

Ata Hingano will push new Warriors recruit Blake Green all the way for a starting five-eighth berth, Tonga teammate Sio Siua Taukeiaho says.

The Warriors playmaker joked that he might even get a gold tooth, as is the local custom.
Source: 1 NEWS

The well-travelled Green signed for the Warriors from Manly on a three-year NRL deal on Tuesday, and is likely to partner Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Incumbent five-eighth Kieran Foran has joined the Bulldogs for the 2018 NRL campaign in an attempt to be closer to his children.

Green's signing bodes poorly for Hingano, who played 13 times for the Warriors in 2017 and has been Tonga's starting Rugby League World Cup halfback.

Alongside Tuimoala Lolohea, the 20-year-old Aucklander has helped Mate Ma'a do the impossible and qualify for the Cup semi-finals unbeaten.

Taukeiaho - a former Warrior and current Roosters powerhouse - said he and the remainder of Tonga's burly forwards had been impressed with Hingano's Cup form, nabbing three try assists and guiding the side around well.

He'd provide Green with genuine halves competition.

"Ata being in there, some competition for (their) other halves. He's a good player, Ata - respect him heaps and he's done a good job for us here," Taukeiaho said.

"Him being in our team made us get here, playing semi-finals.

"I think he deserves a start, wherever he goes - he's still young and still got a lot in him, so hopefully we'll see him playing first grade."

Warriors chief executive Cameron George, for his part, said he saw Green taking on a mentoring role for the likes of Hingano and Mason Lino.

He'd also add a calming presence alongside Kiwis star Johnson.

"His presence will add both depth and intense competition among the halves, which is exactly what we're after - on top of that, his background at a number of clubs in the NRL and Super League makes him an ideal mentor," George said.

As a result, Hingano would remain a major part of the Auckland-based club's plans, having signed a three-year contract extension in June.

