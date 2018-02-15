 

'He was a bit emotional' - Warriors assistant coach Andrew McFadden to leave NZ club after 2018 season

The Warriors have confirmed that assistant coach Andrew McFadden will be leaving the New Zealand rugby league club at end of the 2018 NRL season.

Warriors CEO Cameron George praised McFadden's contribution to the club.
Warriors CEO Cameron George said McFadden will head back to Australia after the Warriors' 2018 season.

"He is heading back to Australia at the end of this year. He announced it to the team the other day and the staff," said George.

"He's made a decision based on personal reasons and has put his family first which is highly commendable."

George praised McFadden's service to the club.

"Andrew McFadden has been at the club for six years now, he's done a wonderful job with his contribution both as an assistant coach, head coach and now an assistant coach with Stephen Kearny," said George.

"Look Cappy (McFadden) is a fantastic family man and is very proud of that fact and has a wonderful family here in New Zealand that has supported him for a long time with his tenure here.

"He was a bit emotional too because it's a big call for him because he has loved his time here."

McFadden took over as the Warriors head coach in late 2014 from Matt Elliot and was demoted to assistant coach last year when Stephen Kearny took on the head coaching role.

