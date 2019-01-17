TODAY |

Hayze Perham to start for Warriors in clash against Bulldogs

Source:  1 NEWS

Hayze Perham will start in the centres for the Warriors against the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Warriors half Hayze Perham. Source: Photosport

Adam Pompey shifts out to the right wing from the right wing after Patrick Herbert and utility back Adam Keighran were ruled out of the clash because of injury.

Isaiah Papali’i will also start in the forwards, replacing the suspended Eliesa Katoa.

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), Adam Pompey, Hayze Perham, Peta Hiku, George Jennings, Kodi Nikorima, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Karl Lawton, Lachlan Burr, Isaiah Papali'i, Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Daniel Alvaro, Jack Murchie. Reserves: Paul Turner, Gerard Beale, Josh Curran, Tom Ale.

BULLDOGS: Will Hopoate, Nick Meaney, Tim Lafai, Kerrod Holland, Reimis Smith, Kieran Foran, Jack Cogger, Ofahiki Ogden, Jeremy Marshall-King, Aiden Tolman, Matt Dorey, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Josh Jackson (c). Interchange: Sione Katoa, Luke Thompson, Sauaso Sue, Jake Averillo. Reserves: Renouf To'omaga, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Chris Smith, Lachlan Lewis.

Referee: Peter Gough.

