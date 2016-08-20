 

Hayne gets State of Origin recall, Peats, Trbojevic to debut

AAP

Nathan Peats and Jake Trbojevic will make their State of Origin debuts for NSW in the series-opener next week after being named by coach Laurie Daley.

Jarryd Hayne of the Titans celebrates

The pair are among six changes made to the team that claimed last year's dead rubber in Homebush.

Brett Morris, Jarryd Hayne and Mitchell Pearce earned recalls while Boyd Cordner was appointed captain, taking over from Origin retiree Paul Gallen.

On a dramatic opening day of Blues camp, Peats' call-up came hours after Penrith hooker Peter Wallace arrived in camp at The Star only to be ruled out for six weeks with a groin injury.

Wallace was set to make his first Origin appearance since famously playing with a ruptured testicle in the last of his four games in 2009, but was hurt in the Panthers' win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Peats' selection likely spells the end of the Origin career of long-time vice- captain Robbie Farah, who was in a three-way battle with Peats and Wallace for the No.9 jumper.

In contrast, Morris, Hayne and Pearce will re-enter the Origin arena after all three missed last year's series defeat for different reasons.

Morris made way following the emergence of Panthers star Josh Mansour, however has been given a reprieve due to the state's sudden wing crisis.

Mansour suffered a major knee injury playing in the Four Nations last year, while Manly's Tom Trbojevic was widely tipped to fill the role before also picking up a knee issue a fortnight ago.

Morris will form a new-look left edge with Hayne, who marks his return to the NSW line-up for the first time since their drought-breaking series win in 2014.

The other major inclusion was that of the maligned Pearce, who will partner James Maloney in the halves despite failing to lift the shield in six attempts.

Centre Josh Dugan was also named despite missing the past two NRL matches for St George Illawarra with a cheekbone fracture.

If Dugan is ruled out, bench utility Jack Bird is likely to step into the starting line-up and 18th man Matt Moylan be moved into the 17.

Melbourne prop Jordan McLean and Dragons forward Jack de Belin are 19th and 20th men.

New South Wales: James Tedesco, Blake Ferguson, Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne, Brett Morris, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Aaron Woods, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Josh Jackson, Boyd Cordner (c), Tyson Frizell.

Bench: David Klemmer, Wade Graham, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Bird.

