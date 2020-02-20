Hayne denies thinking rape accuser was an 'idiot' after court hears intercepted call

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has denied thinking the woman accusing him of rape was an "idiot" who had messaged him on Instagram.

Jarryd Hayne leaves the Burwood Local Court on December 10, 2018 Source: Getty



Crown prosecutor Brian Costello on Tuesday in the Newcastle District Court highlighted a phone call Hayne made to a family member just days before his arrest where he called the woman "a young cow just carrying on".



"She's just a f***in' idiot, man," Hayne tells the unnamed family member in the November 16, 2018, call that police intercepted.

"You speak to them for a bit, they get attached ... 'Well, mate you f***in' messaged me off Instagram, you idiot' ... 'cause I've flicked her, she's blown up."



Mr Costello put it to Hayne he thought the woman was an idiot and went to her house just to have sex, not strike up a friendship or discuss politics.



Hayne denied it, saying he went to the woman's house to "potentially" have sex.



He told the jury he was "fuming" just before his arrest because the woman was "full of s***", not because she was going to report the alleged rape to the NRL and police.



Hayne had earlier admitted he wanted to have a "fling" with the woman.



On his third day in the witness box, Hayne said when he realised she was upset and angry with him for having a taxi waiting outside, he knew she didn't want to have sex with him but decided to please her by giving her oral sex.

Asked about a $50 note left on the woman's bed, Hayne denied putting the money there to bribe the woman to keep silent. He later pocketed the money after she said it wasn't hers.



Hayne had been on his way home to Sydney after a two-day bucks party for rugby league player Kevin Naiqama in Newcastle when he decided to pop in to the woman's nearby home at about 9pm on September 30, 2018 - the night of the NRL grand final.



He didn't tell any of his footy mates he was planning to see the woman.



Asked by Mr Costello if he suggested a singalong with the woman in her bedroom before putting on one of his "go to" songs - Ed Sheehan's cover version of Wonderwall - on her laptop to try seducing her into having sex with him, Hayne laughed and said: "No".

He repeated that the woman never said "no" or "stop" and she had been the one to take off her pants.



When asked why he had gone back into the bedroom to initiate sexual activity after watching the end of the grand final, Hayne said: "I thought she'd like it".



Hayne denied the woman was retreating up the bed trying to get away from him when he attempted to physically force himself upon her.



"She said she didn't want to have sex. We didn't have sex," Hayne said.



Hayne said the sexual activity was consensual and he believed he must have accidentally cut the woman's vagina with his finger.



Hayne had paid a taxi driver $550 to take him to Sydney before asking her to stop at the woman's house for a few minutes after they had been exchanging flirty messages for almost a fortnight.



The woman, now aged 28, said Hayne was drunk and tried to kiss and touch her but when she said no he pushed her head into the pillow, pulled her pants off and attacked her, ignoring her pleas to stop.

Hayne, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm.