'I haven't thought about the end' - Simon Mannering staying composed as NRL career winds down

Warriors legend Simon Mannering says he's not thinking about his final few games playing for the club, having announced he'll retire at the end of the current season.

Quickly approaching the 300 game mark for the club, Mannering put in a trademark effort for the Warriors in Friday's 20-4 win over the Knights, putting the side one step closer to their first finals appearance since 2011.

However, despite walking away from the club where he's spent his whole professional career, Mannering says that he's not focusing on when the curtain comes down on his time with the Warriors.

"In all honesty, I haven't really thought about the end," he told Stuff.

"I thought that probably would be the case, but honestly, I haven't thought about the end or how many I have left.

"I'm just enjoying playing alongside these guys and I'm stoked for them all that we're playing some good footy after some pretty lean years."

Mannering also insists that the side keeping their focus towards the end of the regular season, still not guaranteed a spot in the NRL's top eight, should other results go against them.

"Next week it's the Bulldogs for us over in Sydney and it's nice to have consecutive wins, but we'll carry on building and in these next few round robin games we've got to focus on ourselves, it doesn't matter who we're playing against."

He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand Rugby League officials have blocked any plans of a Tonga-Kangaroos Test in Auckland, seemingly worried that the clash would overshadow the Kiwis.

With Mate Ma'a Tonga's rise at last year's World Cup, calls for the Pacific powerhouse to face the reigning world champions have only grown louder, with either Auckland or New York mooted as a possible venue.

However, with the Kiwis to host Australia on October 13 at Mt Smart Stadium, NZRL boss Greg Peters said that any possible clash between Tonga and the Kangaroos in Auckland was unfeasible.

"We have been talking with the Australian Rugby League Commission and they're looking at a number of options for that game," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"One of them was in Auckland, but we have a test match against Australia the weekend before, and we want to give prominence to that in our market.

"It's the first time we've played Australia in New Zealand for four years. Other than the World Cup, we've had precious little content in our own market.

"We want to rebuild the Kiwis jersey and get back on side with our fans, and this is a great opportunity for us to do that against Australia.

"It's a smaller market – we're a small sports market, let alone rugby league market in New Zealand."

An announcement over the logistics of any Kangaroos-Tonga clash is expected in the next 48 hours.

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Jason Taumalolo has committed to Mate Ma'a Tonga. Source: Photosport
Kiwi-Tongan prop shows off ridiculous strength to score in Manly's comeback win over Bulldogs

Daly Cherry-Evans has inspired Manly to a 18-6 NRL win over fellow strugglers Canterbury to vault them out of wooden-spoon contention.

The Sea Eagles were ill-disciplined in the first half and trailed 6-4 at the break, but Cherry-Evans pulled the strings as they ran over the top of the hapless Dogs.

Lottoland is traditionally a fortress for the Sea Eagles but it was just their first win in their past seven matches at their home ground.

The Dogs sorely missed playmaker Lachlan Lewis, who was a late withdrawal due to personal reasons, and Jeremy Marshall-King and replacement Matt Frawley struggled to take control.

The game turned at halftime, with Tom Trbojevic scoring twice in four minutes to give his side the lead.

When Cherry-Evans spun it wide, Trbojevic powered over the top of three defenders in the 46th minute.

Trbojevic had his second when Brad Parker popped a beautiful late offload for his No.1 to give the home side a six-point buffer.

Prop Addin-Fonua Blake delivered the killer blow when, on the back of four sets of six in a row, he powered through a hole created by Cherry-Evans.

The result jumps the Sea Eagles over Gold Coast, who lost to Penrith earlier in the day, into 12th.

The Bulldogs had a two-game winning streak snapped to remain anchored near the bottom of the ladder in 14th spot, only two points in front of Parramatta.

The Bulldogs carried a 6-4 lead into halftime but probably deserved to be further ahead considering their ascendancy.

They enjoyed 40 tackles inside the Sea Eagles' red zone in the first 40 but capitalised just once, when Michael Lichaa popped an inside pass for Reimis Smith.

Trent Hodkinson was sin-binned for a professional foul late in the first half - just three minutes after going onto the field - but the Dogs failed to convert that advantage into points.

The Sea Eagles looked a different side after coming out of the sheds and recorded just their third win in 10 games.

Prop David Klemmer was a standout in a losing side, charging for 205m as well as making 24 tackles.

The Sea Eagles lost Kelepi Tanginoa with a rib injury early in the second half.

Addin Fonua-Blake crossed over in the Sea Eagles' 18-6 victory. Source: SKY
