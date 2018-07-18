'I haven't thought about the end' - Simon Mannering staying composed as NRL career winds down

Warriors legend Simon Mannering says he's not thinking about his final few games playing for the club, having announced he'll retire at the end of the current season.

Quickly approaching the 300 game mark for the club, Mannering put in a trademark effort for the Warriors in Friday's 20-4 win over the Knights, putting the side one step closer to their first finals appearance since 2011.

However, despite walking away from the club where he's spent his whole professional career, Mannering says that he's not focusing on when the curtain comes down on his time with the Warriors.

"In all honesty, I haven't really thought about the end," he told Stuff.

"I thought that probably would be the case, but honestly, I haven't thought about the end or how many I have left.

"I'm just enjoying playing alongside these guys and I'm stoked for them all that we're playing some good footy after some pretty lean years."

Mannering also insists that the side keeping their focus towards the end of the regular season, still not guaranteed a spot in the NRL's top eight, should other results go against them.