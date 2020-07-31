TODAY |

'I have a bit of growing up to do' – Corey Harawira-Naera apologises over schoolgirls sex scandal

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis and Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera has apologised to his former club, the Bulldogs, for his role in a sex scandal earlier this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwis forward held his hands up after the scandal that saw him sacked from the Bulldogs. Source: Instagram/Corey Harawira-Naera.

Harawira-Naera, 25, along with at the time teammate Jayden Okunbor, was sacked by the Bulldogs, and de-registered by the NRL, after bringing a pair of schoolgirls back to the team hotel during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.

However, the pair have since had their registrations reinstated after being heard by the NRL appeals committee, instead handed bans and fines.

Harawira-Naera has since moved to the Canberra Raiders, while Okunbor has stayed at the Bulldogs.

Taking to Instagram, the three-Test Kiwis forward didn’t pull his punches in his self-assessment, apologising to his former club, teammates and fans.

Harawira-Naera also took responsibility for the Bulldogs’ so far poor season, comfortably languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

"Just a short message to the Bulldogs fans, members, the whole club and my ex-teammates just to apologise for my actions that happened before the season started," Harawira-Naera said.

"I lost the club a big sponsor as well as kind of derailing the season before it even started.

"All of the media noise around the club obviously made it a bit unsettled for the players, as well as the whole organisation altogether. For that I want to apologise.

"During my time off I had a lot of time to myself to realise that I have a bit of growing up to do to become the person and obviously the player I want to be.

"The realisation that I possibly couldn't have played the game again is a big factor in me looking at myself and realising I've got a lot of change to do."

League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
'I have a bit of growing up to do' – Corey Harawira-Naera apologises over schoolgirls sex scandal
4
Beauden Barrett holds on to No.10 jersey as Blues name squad for Highlanders clash
5
Sonny Bill Williams touches down in Sydney with family, heads for quarantine ahead of NRL return
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Raiders duo, including Kiwis forward, cleared to travel despite no flu vaccine
01:45

Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked
00:25

Kodi Nikorima pours cold water on talk of Wayne Bennett coaching Warriors
01:07

Warriors half Nikorima relishing duel against 'idol' Benji Marshall