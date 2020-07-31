'I have a bit of growing up to do' – Corey Harawira-Naera apologises over schoolgirls sex scandal

Kiwis and Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera has apologised to his former club, the Bulldogs, for his role in a sex scandal earlier this year.

Harawira-Naera, 25, along with at the time teammate Jayden Okunbor, was sacked by the Bulldogs, and de-registered by the NRL, after bringing a pair of schoolgirls back to the team hotel during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.

However, the pair have since had their registrations reinstated after being heard by the NRL appeals committee, instead handed bans and fines.

Harawira-Naera has since moved to the Canberra Raiders, while Okunbor has stayed at the Bulldogs.

Taking to Instagram, the three-Test Kiwis forward didn’t pull his punches in his self-assessment, apologising to his former club, teammates and fans.

Harawira-Naera also took responsibility for the Bulldogs’ so far poor season, comfortably languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

"Just a short message to the Bulldogs fans, members, the whole club and my ex-teammates just to apologise for my actions that happened before the season started," Harawira-Naera said.

"I lost the club a big sponsor as well as kind of derailing the season before it even started.

"All of the media noise around the club obviously made it a bit unsettled for the players, as well as the whole organisation altogether. For that I want to apologise.

"During my time off I had a lot of time to myself to realise that I have a bit of growing up to do to become the person and obviously the player I want to be.