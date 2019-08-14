TODAY |

Harris-Tavita to face former Warriors after being included in side to face the Knights

The Warriors have brought Chanel Harris-Tavita into the starting side along with Eliesa Katoa to face the Knights this weekend. 

Harris-Tavita returns to the halfback spot after sustaining a head knock in training last week.

Katoa is back in the backrow after serving a one-match ban for dangerous contact during the Warriors' round 14 clash with Penrith.

This Saturday's round 16 clash with Newcastle sees the Warriors return to Tamworth, the city which served as their first port of call and adopted home town, when arriving in Australia over three months ago.

Former Warrior Mason Lino will get a chance to take the field against his former club, coming into the Knights' starting side in place of another ex-Warrior, Blake Green, who suffered a knee injury last week.

Warriors: 

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
2. Adam Pompey
3. Hayze Perham
4. Peta Hiku
5. George Jennings
6. Kodi Nikorima
7. Chanel Harris-Tavita
8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
9. Karl Lawton
10. Lachlan Burr
11. Eliesa Katoa
12. Tohu Harris
13. Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Adam Blair, 16. Daniel Alvaro, 17. Jack Murchie
Reserves: Isiaiah Papali'i, Gerard Beale, Josh Curran, Paul Turner

