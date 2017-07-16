'It happens every game' - Aaron Woods laughs off hair-pull against Manly

Aaron Woods copped some flak from Glenn Lazarus on Sunday after NSW's State of Origin failure and Manly prop Darcy Lussick unceremoniously dragged the Wests Tigers prop down too.



Lussick was penalised in Manly's 28-16 NRL win over the Wests Tigers after he pulled Woods to the ground by his long locks of hair.



Woods has become accustomed to the treatment.



"It happens every game. It's part of having long hair," Woods said.



"He must've done it right in front of the ref. It was a bit of piggy back, it was good at the time."



Just five days after Wednesday's Origin loss, the Wests Tigers prop was forced to play 80 minutes at Lottoland after injuries reduced his team to two men on the bench by halftime.



"It was pretty hard," Woods said.



"It's been a pretty draining couple of days - losing that and then coming here.



"I wish we had of played Friday - better to get on the field as soon as possible."



Woods was brave in the first half, but by the second fatigue had clearly set in.



Despite clocking up 162 metres and racking up three offloads, he didn't even get close to a crucial tackle on Manly winger Akuila Uate as he skirted through the Tigers' line to give Manly a lead they never gave up.



It came just hours after former Blues prop Glenn Lazarus singled out Woods for a poor start to game three in Brisbane.



"The very first set of six, he's backed into the defence," Lazarus told Nine's Sunday Footy Show.



"He does it a lot at club level, and gets away with it because the defence isn't as intense or committed."



"At Origin level, you don't get away with it. He got dominated in the ruck, he was held down for an eternity. The poor bugger that took the next hit up got smashed.

