As it happened: Warriors' second half defence shuts down Cowboys' comeback after RTS dazzles with insane solo try

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's round 15 NRL clash between the North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville.

FT: NQL 16-23 WAR

Well the Warriors defence holds on and Johnson wraps up a superb kicking night with a clutch field goal. A great first half attack-wise but basic errors and brain explosions ruined any chance of seeing that again in the second 40m. Still, this new defensive line managed to get it done again and they've held on for a win. That'll do it for us folks. Have a great evening. Po marie.

79min: NQL 16-23 WAR

WAR FIELD GOAL! JOHNSTON SLOTS THE FIELD GOAL TO WIN IT! 20m out, in the pocket and he puts it up on the last. Perfect strike and that'll do it.

77min: NQL 16-22 WAR

Cowboys kick on the last from 15m out but it hits a Warriors player's gut and Afoa jumps on it. The defence holds again.

76min: NQL 16-22 WAR

And the pressure is back on. This is almost comical now. Warriors knock it on after the Cowboys kick and that means it's a scrum on the Warriors 40m.

75min: NQL 16-22 WAR

Luke comes up with a sensational kick on the last out of dummy half. It goes 60m and sits in the Cowboys in goal. They're forced to start things from inside their 10m.

74min: NQL 16-22 WAR

Finally, the Warriors get a break as the Cowboys knock it on 10m out. Credit it where it's due, the Warriors defence has been insane in the last 20min.

73min: NQL 16-22 WAR

NQL NO TRY! The Warriors survive AGAIN! Thurston's grubber on the last is perfect but RTS gets to it with Feldt and they go upstairs to see who got it down. The Warriors skipper JUST wins the race so it's yet another WAR DROPOUT.

71min: NQL 16-22 WAR

Warriors survive after a terrific aerial take by Hiku on the last and he gets in the field of play. But his efforts go to waste as Luke scoops in for a one-handed grab at dummy half and knocks it on cold. Poor, poor, POOR choice and now the Cowboys have a scrum on the Warriors 40m.

70min: NQL 16-22 WAR

Warriors only make 33m on the set after kickoff but it's another great kick from Johnson to pin the Cowboys down. Cowboys respond by earning a penalty for high tackle and they get a fresh set 30m out. Pressure back on.

67min: NQL 16-22 WAR

WAR TWO! Feldt turns from hero to zero. He is tackled on his 30m and gets up. He's fired up about something and gives the refs a verbal spray and he's penalised for verbal abuse! Johnson takes the free two points and pushes the lead to six.

65min: NQL 16-20 WAR

NQL NO TRY! The Bunker is called in and Thurston is robbed. Taumalolo hits the line hard and as he went to ground the ball pops lose. Thurston was there to recover and score but that pop is ruled a knock on. Warriors surviving - barely. Scrum on their 10m.

63min: NQL 16-20 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Cowboys are playing with their tails up right now. Make 82m on their set after kickoff and force another droupout thanks to Thurston kick on Maumalo. He takes it but only just.

61min: NQL 16-20 WAR

NQL TRY! Blake Green makes a poor pass on the Cowboys' 40m and Martin snatches it for an intercept and he runs away. They're close to chasing him down so he floats a pass to Feldt on the right wing and he finishes it off. Cowboys have roared back into this contest. Thurston hooks it again.

59min: NQL 12-20 WAR

Warriors survive after Granville overcooks his grubber again. Warriors restart on their 20m with a seven tackle set.

58min: NQL 12-20 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Another set for the Cowboys coming up after Taumalolo wraps up RTS in goal recovering Thurston's grubber.

56min: NQL 12-20 WAR

Warriors under all kinds off pressure. Thurston 10m out grubbers on the last, Luke plays at it but can't wrap it up so it's six more right on the Warriors line.

53min: NQL 12-20 WAR

Cowboys turn to feel the burn as Feldt knocks on Martin's grubber in-goal. Warriors with a fresh set on their 20m.

52min: NQL 12-20 WAR

Kata breaks the line, he's in to score but he drops it cold as he looks to go in! He immediately grabs at the hamstring and he's still down after the play is wrapped up. Looks like he's coming off the field. Massive chance blown and a massive loss to the backline.

51min: NQL 12-20 WAR

Warriors with another chance after Taumalolo is penalised late in the Warriors set for not being square. Warriors kick for touch and get a fresh set on the Cowboys' 30m.

49min: NQL 12-20 WAR

WAR TWO! Warriors earn a penalty after the Cowboys are penalised for interfering with the play-the-ball. Johnson from around 35m out, just to the right of the posts. Slots it with ease. Lead pushed back out to eight.

47min: NQL 12-18 WAR

BIG chance for the Warriors now as the Cowboys cough up the ball for a second straight set. Warriors with a scrum on the Cowboys' 30m. Can they convert?

46min: NQL 12-18 WAR

Warriors get a breather after the Cowboys knock it on late in their set. Warriors scrum on their 40m.

43min: NQL 12-18 WAR

NQL TRY! The Cowboys catch the Warriors napping. Near the right sideline 3m out, Feldt takes it from dummy half and shimmys right to plop the ball down on the line. As easy as you like. Thurston hooks it left so the difference stays at six.

41min: NQL 8-18 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! What a set for the Cowboys. They go the length of the field on the set and a craft grubber on the last by Thurston forces a dropout as Gavet dives on it to stop a try. Early pressure on the Warriors once again.

40min: NQL 8-18 WAR

Second half underway and the Warriors are the ones to kick it off.

HT: NQL 8-18 WAR

Warriors survive one last attack from the Cowboys as they go the length of the field after the kick off thanks to a linebreak on the right wing. But it all turns to custard on the last tackle and they chew up the clock until the hooter goes. Great first half by the Warriors. That late try really was thanks to a rough call from the ref on Beale. Prior to that, Warriors dominated after absorbing the early pressure. RTS is having a blinder, so too is Taumalolo. We'll be back shortly with the second half.

38min: NQL 8-18 WAR

NQL TRY! Cowboys convert the pressure! Taumalolo gives the platform after a barnstorming run. Cowboys go left and Thurston connects with Feldt. Feldt fires a bullet to the wing and Bowen is in untouched. Thurston adds the extras from the sideline.

36min: NQL 2-18 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Another dropout for the Warriors after a smart grubber by Thurston on the last. Johnson gets it and is bundled dead. Couldn't have done anything else there.

34min: NQL 2-18 WAR

Cowboys given another chance after Beale is ruled to knock it on in contact. Replays show that isn't the case but the calls been made. It happens. Cowboys scrum on the Warriors 40m.

32min: NQL 2-18 WAR

Cowboys night goes from bad to worse as they cough up the ball on the second tackle. Warriors respond with a clean set and Johnson finds touch on the last to give everyone a breather. Cowboys to restart with a scrum on their 10m.

31min: NQL 2-18 WAR

Warriors make 49m after kickoff and Johnson stabs one into the right corner but the Cowboys bounce back with ease thanks to a penalty early in the set for a high tackle. They'll start their fresh set on the Warriors' 30m.

29min: NQL 2-18 WAR

WAR TRY! The Warriors are in again! RTS takes it on the short side near the left sideline 30m out and puts Kata in the backfield with a wrapping pop pass. He's got one to beat and steamrolls over him to score the try! The Warriors are on fire right now!

27min: NQL 2-12 WAR

BOOM! Mannering is on the field and he makes an instant impact. Big hit pops the ball free and the Warriors get a set starting on halfway.

26min: NQL 2-12 WAR

Cowboys get some breathing space as Luke knocks it on again on the Warriors 30m just after kick off. Chance to reply goes to waste after the kick on the last isn't to anyone. Warriors with the ball inside their 10m.

24min: NQL 2-12 WAR

WAR TRY! RTS THE LEGEND! The shimmy, the shake, the razzle dazzle - whatever you want to call it, it's magic! The fullback takes it out of dummy half on the Warriors' 40m. He sidesteps right to break the line and get into the backfield. He's running in the open with one to beat. Sidesteps right again to break Morgan's ankles and he's in under the posts. Mama, there goes that man!

22min: NQL 2-6 WAR

Warriors with a strong set off the kickoff. 54m to get to the Cowboys 40m. Green goes high but Cowboys wrap it up on their 10m.

20min: NQL 2-6 WAR

WAR TRY! Too easy! Warriors set up in the middle of the field on the last. They go left to Green with a skip pass, he links up with RTS, RTS to Maumalo and he's too good that close to the line and he dives in the corner to score. Johnson slots it from the sideline! Warriors in front!

17min: NQL 2-0 WAR

Warriors with a big chance. Penalty 2m out after playing at Harris after the tackle. They want a fresh set and not the game-tying two.

15min: NQL 2-0 WAR

Warriors survive as Granville overcooks his grubber from dummy half on the last. Seven tackle set coming up from the Warriors starting on their 20m.

14min: NQL 2-0 WAR

It's all Cowboys at the moment. Warriors are penalised for a two-man strip so the Cowboys turn it into a new set starting on the Warriors 40m.

13min: NQL 2-0 WAR

Cowboys with a strong set off the kick off get over halfway before Thurston's kick pins the Warriors inside their 10m. But the Warriors respond with a linebreak and Luke is running! He's finally taken down just outside the Cowboys' 10m but he knocks it on going to ground! Cowboys scrum coming up.

11min: NQL 2-0 WAR

NQL TWO! JT takes the free two points on offer and the Cowboys convert the early pressure into a lead. That's 2100 career points for Thurston!

9min: NQL 0-0 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Warriors forced into a dropout after a nice grubber by Martin on the last sits up in-goal and RTS is forced to smack the ball dead. Yikes! It gets worse for the Warriors as Luke is penalised for not kicking it before the countdown ends! That means it's a penalty right in front, 10m out.

7min: NQL 0-0 WAR

Warriors survive as Martin goes high to the right corner on the last but Maumalo causes chaos in the air. It's knocked back, still the last tackle, Martin recovers it and tries to pass back to the middle of the field but it's intercepted by Kata! He's wrapped up on the Warriors 10m for the zero count.

5min: NQL 0-0 WAR

It gets tougher for the Warriors as Beale is penalised for being offside while nabbing an intercept. Fresh set for the Cowboys on the Warriors' 10m.

4min: NQL 0-0 WAR

Kata makes two great runs in the set as the Warriors make 63m on the set. Cowboys respond with a set to halfway before Thurston kicks. RTS takes it with ease. Warriors look to go wide early in the set but Hiku drops a beautiful pass from Beale cold. Cowboys with a good attacking chance now - it's their scrum on the Warriors 30m.

2min: NQL 0-0 WAR

Warriors are wrapped up in their first set - just 32m - but a good kick on the last sees the Cowboys start their first set deep in their half. BIG set though as they make easy metres and get all the way down to the Warriors' 10m on the last. They opt to run on the last and try changing direction but the Warriors wrap it up.

KICKOFF

We've just heard the Cowboys are without Matt Scott for the game - a big loss for them!

Cowboys kick things off and we're underway in Townsville.

PRE-GAME

Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys. Source: Photosport

The Warriors have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of their clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville tonight, with captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck cleared to play, while winger David Fusitu'a has been withdrawn.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 25, missed last week's win with an ankle injury, however has been passed fit to take part in tonight's clash at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Fusitu'a meanwhile, has been withdrawn from the side with an undisclosed injury, meaning a reshuffle in the backline.

Gerard Beale moves from the centre to the wing to replace Fusitu'a, with Peta Hiku moving from fullback into the centres to accommodate the return of Tuivasa-Sheck.

They'll be looking for their first back-to-back win since Round 5 where they also happened to beat to the Cowboys to start the season 5-0.

Since, the Kiwi NRL team has alternated wins and losses to currently sit on a record of 9-4.

For the Cowboys, coach Paul Green is demanding his struggling NRL side deliver after taking to his line-up with an axe.

Green has dropped Justin O'Neill, Antonio Winterstein and Lachlan Coote from his misfiring backline after an error-riddled 4-10 start to the season.

He's turned to Kane Linnett and returning speedster Javid Bowen to spark the backline while Tongan superstar Jason Taumalolo will look to spark things up front.

The last time the two teams met the Warriors came away winners 22-12.

TEAM LISTS

COW: 1. Michael Morgan 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Kane Linnett 4. Enari Tuala 5. Javid Bowen 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Johnathan Thurston 8. Matthew Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Scott Bolton 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo

COW reserves: 14. Ben Hampton 15. Shaun Fensom 16. Corey Jensen 17. Sam Hoare

WAR: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 18 Gerard Beale, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair