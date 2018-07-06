As it happened: Warriors humbled in hefty loss to relentless Panthers

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's NRL match between the Panthers and Warriors at Panthers Stadium in Penrith.

FT: 36-4 WAR

The final hooter goes and that wraps it up. Tough, tough night for the Warriors and there weren't many who would've seen that scoreline coming. An inexperienced Penrith outfit missing their Origin players has humbled the Warriors with relentless attack and composure. The Warriors just looked stale on attack and after being forced to tackle for twelve minutes straight in the first half, appeared tired for the second half. That does it for tonight, try to enjoy your weekend.

77min: PEN 36-4 WAR

WAR TRY! The Warriors deny the Panthers a clean sheet with a consolation try to Maumalo. There's space to the left which Kata sprints for before linking up with Maumalo for the easy try.

73min: PEN 36-0 WAR

PEN TRY! And sure enough, the Panthers convert. This time it's Kiwi Corey Harawera-Naera going over to score, bulldozing through two as he does so.

71min: PEN 30-0 WAR

And it just gets worse. Warriors penalised at the kickoff for being offside. Panthers will start their set 20m out now.

70min: PEN 30-0 WAR

PEN TRY! Warriors lose the ball early in their set and Panthers counter attack with a big run through the middle of the field. They get into the Warriors' 20m with three tackles up their sleeves but Luai decides to try some magic all on his own. Carves four Warriors defenders to score a great solo try.

67min: PEN 24-0 WAR

Warriors have a big chance here after Luke's grubber on the last is smacked out as Fusitua chases. Warriors scrum on the Panthers' 10m.

64min: PEN 24-0 WAR

On the last and 10m out, Green looks to run but he's denied inches from the line. Turnover ball.

63min: PEN 24-0 WAR

Warriors get a penalty early in their first set off the kickoff. Johnson uses it to find touch and give them a new set on halfway.

62min: PEN 24-0 WAR

PEN TRY! Penrith add a fourth try to their tally as they fake an attack to the right before going back to the left and attacking the line. May draws in two before offloading to Kikau and Kikau strolls over to score.

60min: PEN 18-0 WAR

Warriors make 41m on the set but the kick on the last from Johnson is off. It allows the Panthers to start their set from their 30m.

57min: PEN 18-0 WAR

Warriors finally get some reprieve as a forward pass is called before the Panthers can score. Warriors get a scrum on their 10m.

56min: PEN 18-0 WAR

Warriors in a world of trouble as the Panthers make another line break before getting brought down on the Warriors' 30m. Mannering is then penalised for playing at the ball so the Panthers get a fresh set 20m from the line.

55min: PEN 18-0 WAR

PEN TRY! Panthers make a break down the left wing with a one-handed offload and streak away to score from their own 30m. Warriors look knackered out there and the Panthers are playing with their tails up.

51min: PEN 12-0 WAR

Panthers turn to make an error as they're break on the right wing shuts down with a knock on. Warriors scrum on their 30m.

49min: PEN 12-0 WAR

RTS scoops up a grubber but he can't do much other than stay outside his goal line. Warriors only make 32m on the set but Johnson sparks an attack on the last tackle. Fakes a kick and gets over halfway before offloading to Hiku. Hiku then tries a pass of his own but it goes into touch. Another Panthers scrum on their 30m coming up.

47min: PEN 12-0 WAR

Warriors rumble back into the Panthers half with some quick play the balls. Make 58m on the set but it's all for nothing as Johnson's pass flies into touch. Panthers scrum on their 30m.

44min: PEN 12-0 WAR

Adam Blair gives Fusitua a chance to finish with sensational quick hands but he's smashed into touch trying to finish. Warriors denied again. Panthers scrum on their 10m.

42min: PEN 12-0 WAR

Warriors get a call go their way as they earn a penalty for a high tackle. That'll give them a great attacking chance with a new set 20m from the Panthers line to start things off.

40min: PEN 12-0 WAR

Luke gets things back underway.

HT: PEN 12-0 WAR

First half in the wraps and the Panthers are deservedly in front. The Warriors had all the pressure in the first 20 odd minutes but didn't convert any of it into points whereas the Panthers have owned the final 20 and converted on it. Still 40min to turn around 12 points. We'll be back shortly with it.

38min: PEN 12-0 WAR

PEN TWO! Panthers tack on two more after the Warriors are penalised for being offside. Both sides will probably get one more set in each.

36min: PEN 10-0 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! The Panthers again pin the Warriors down. Another grubber slips through and RTS can't escape after recovering it.

35min: PEN 10-0 WAR

Blake Green has gone down grabbing his right knee after getting dragged down in an awkward tackle but he's determined to stay out there. Unfortunately, he knocked the ball on in the tackle so the Panthers have a scrum on their 40m when things get rolling again.

33min: PEN 10-0 WAR

Warriors get their first touch of the ball in what feels like an eternity and make 61m with it. Green goes high but Philips pulls it in and gets tackled inside his 10m.

32min: PEN 10-0 WAR

PEN TRY! Warriors looking out of breath and young half Luai cashes in. Basic step off his left foot and he slices through to score his first NRL try.

30min: PEN 4-0 WAR

Panthers getting the rub of the green at the moment. Ball pops loose in a tackle off kick off but it's ruled to have come off a Warriors arm so its six more. They get over halfway and earn their fifth penalty to get another set. It's non-stop attack. This will now be the eighth-straight set the Warriors have played defence on and it starts on their own 30m.

28min: PEN 4-0 WAR

PEN TRY! Penrith finally pierce the Warriors armour with a cheeky grubber for the left wing that Phillips dives on to score.

26min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence continues to hold despite giving up two penalties. This is now their fifth-straight defensive set.

23min: PEN 0-0 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Panthers come all the way back and pin down RTS again with a grubber. Third straight defensive set coming up for the Warriors.

22min: PEN 0-0 WAR

WAR DROPOUT! Panthers make good on their territory and force a dropout after a grubber on the last tackle 15m out traps RTS. Can the Warriors keep them out?

20min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Great tug-of-war game going on here as both sides wrestle for territory. Warriors are struggling for metres and it shows after Luke's kick on the fourth tackle allows the Panthers to return to their 40m.

18min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence is warmed up now! Too big hits on Watene-Zelezniak and the Panthers lose the ball on their last tackle to give the Warriors territory. Warriors scrum on their 30m.

15min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors attack gets called for another forward pass! Oh, that stings. It could have easily been ruled flat but the Panthers are happy to take the scrum on their 20m.

13min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence holds and after a short set, Johnson thumps it downfield. Watene-Zelezniak brings it back and the Panthers get good forward ball her. They rumble into the Warriors half but an offload is loose and knocked on. If the pass sticks, it's bit metres. Instead, the Warriors have a scrum on their 30m.

10min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors blow their early pressure with a knock on on the right wing. They make matters worse with a penalty for holding on shortly after. Panthers get out of jail and start their set on the Warriors 40m.

8min: PEN 0-0 WAR

PEN DROPOUT! Smart, composed play form the Warriors. It goes to Johnson on the last tackle 10m out but he sees Green has more space so he changes direction and passes to him. Green grubbers and Maumalo chasing. Panthers have no choice but to smack it dead.

7min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Another great kick from Johnson on the last and the Panthers are pinned in their 10m again. Panthers only make 25m on their set and RTS takes an awkward kick back to halfway. Warriors winning the territory game so far.

5min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors defence shines and Hiku forces a knock on from Watene-Zelezniak on the Warriors 20m. First attacking chance goes to waste and it'll be a scrum.

4min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Maumalo is streaking away down the left wing but the ref calls it back for a forward pass - good to see it's getting called this week. Things go worse for the Warriors as Luke is penalised for being offside. Panthers set starting 40m out.

2min: PEN 0-0 WAR

Warriors get 37m on their set but Johnson's kick gives them good territory as the Panthers are pinned inside their 10m. They respond with hit ups in the midfield for 38m but the kick is average and Fusitua returns it to the Warriors' 30. Good opening sets from both defences.

KICKOFF

Panthers get things underway in Penrith.

PREVIEW

Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors have made several changes to their squad after last week's heartbreaking loss to the Sharks as they turn their attention to a trip to Penrith to play the Panthers tonight.

Adam Blair, David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo are all back in the squad after missing last week's 18-15 loss.

With Fusitu'a and Maumalo covering the wings, utility Pera Hiku has returned to the centres alongside Solomone Kata.

The returns also move Gerard Beale back to the bench.

There have also been changes in the forwards, with Tohu Harris and Bunty Afoa both requiring replacements after suffering serious knee and elbow injuries respectively in Auckland last Friday.

As a result, Simon Mannering has shifted from loose forward to the second row to replace Harris while Blair makes a timely return to reclaim the No 13 jersey.

Afoa's spot on the bench has been given to Ligi Sao.

Tonight's game is vital for both sides with the clubs locked at fourth and fifth on the NRL ladder with 22 points.

It also kick starts a crucial away-stint for the Warriors, with four of their next five contests taking place in Australia.

TEAMS

PEN: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Christian Crichton 3. Waqa Blake 4. Dean Whare 5. Tyrone Phillips 6. Tyrone May 7. Jarome Luai 8. Trent Merrin 9. Sione Katoa 10. James Tamou 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Isaah Yeo 13. James Fisher-Harris

Interchange (from): 14. Wayde Egan 15. Corey Harawera Naera 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Moses Leota 18. Caleb Aekins 19. Kaide Ellis

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. David Fusitua 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Blake Green 7. Shaun Johnson 8. James Gavet 9. Issac Luke 10. Agnatius Paasi 11. Isaiah Papalii 12. Simon Mannering 13. Adam Blair