As it happened: Warriors eliminated from Auckland Nines after back to back losses

The Warriors have crashed out of the NRL Nines tournament, thanks to two successive defeats on the first day of the annual competition.

A 15-11 defeat to the Manly Sea Eagles was followed by a 17-0 loss to the Parramatta Eels to end the home side's hopes of winning their first ever title at Eden Park.

FULLTIME: Roosters 14-Rabbitohs 7

The Roosters score a late try to sneak a nervy win and bring an end to the first day here in Auckland.

That's it from day one of the 2017 NRL Nines, we'll be back tomorrow with continued live coverage from Eden Park.

HALFTIME: Roosters 8-0 Rabbitohs

The Roosters lead 8-0 in the final match of the day.

Game 16

The Roosters up against the Rabbitohs is the last match of the day.

FULLTIME: Cowboys 35-6 Raiders

A thrashing for the Raiders then.

The Cowboys are looking good with their second win of the day, they'll certainly be in winner's contention tomorrow.

HALFTIME: Cowboys 14-0 Raiders

A strong half from the Cowboys.

The Raiders are being outclassed on both attack and defence, and will need a serious improvement to turn things around.

Game 15

The next clash will be between the Raiders and the heavily favoured Cowboys.

FULLTIME: Storm 16-6 Tigers

The Storm complete a convincing win after a tighter second half.

The result sees the Tigers eliminated from the tournament.

HALFTIME: Storm 8-0 Tigers

A strong response from the Storm after their early loss to the Broncos.

They lead the Tigers 8-0 going into the break.

Game 14

The Storm take on the Tigers now, both sides looking for their first win.

FULLTIME: Broncos 21-8 Knights

What a second half! What a display from the Broncos!

Kiwi Jordan Kahu plays a massive part as the Broncos come away winners 21-8.

HALFTIME: Broncos 4-4 Knights

The two sides are cancelling each other out at the moment.

The first try of the second half will be crucial as both sides hunt for a win.

Game 13

The Broncos are taking on the Knights in the next game, both teams had some good moments in their opening matches earlier today.

FULLTIME: Warriors 0-17 Eels

The Warriors are out!

They've been well and truly humbled by the Eels and eliminated from the tournament.

Warriors 0-17 Eels

TRY! That's surely it for the Warriors now!

Semi Radradra takes advantage of space out wide to cross over for a classic wingers try.

HALFTIME: Warriors 0-11 Eels

A poor showing from the Warriors, they've had plenty of ball but not been able to do anything with it.

The home side need a performance and a half to advance into day two now.

Warriors 0-11 Eels

TRY! The Eels are in again.

Soft defending from the home side sees the Eels cross over for another four points.

The kick is no good.

The Warriors need to score next if they're to take anything from this match.

Warriors 0-7 Eels

TRY! The Eels strike first.

A brilliant kick from Corey Norman allows Bevan French to score in the bonus zone.

Warriors with it all to do now in order to survive.

Game 12

Next up is the Warriors v the Eels.

Shaun Johnson has been ruled out of the match after an injury to his groin in the warm-up this mornig.

Ruben Wiki leads the side out onto the field, Corey Norman does the same for the Eels.

Manly's win makes this into a must-win clash for the Warriors if they want to advance.

FULLTIME: Sea Eagles 23-20 Dragons

The Sea Eagles finish an incredible turnaround.

They snatch a three point win.

HALFTIME: Sea Eagles 17-11 Dragons

What a comeback from the Sea Eagles!

They were down 11-0 at one point in the first half, but have rallied to take a 17-11 lead into the break.

Game 11

The Dragons will take on the Sea Eagles next.

The outcome of this match will be of great significance to the Warriors.

FULLTIME: Titans 17-10 Bulldogs

The Titans resist a strong effort from the Bulldogs to take the game.

The Bulldogs outscored the Titans in the second half, but ultimately fell short after a poor showing in the opening stages.

HALFTIME: Titans 8-0 Bulldogs

A strong opening spell from the Titans.

The Bulldogs will be disheartened by not being able to break through what looks like a solid Titans defence.

Still a lot to play for in the second half.

Game 10

Next up are the Titans up against the Bulldogs.

Jarryd Hayne will be on show once more after a good performance earlier today.

FULLTIME: Sharks 14-16 Panthers

The Panthers have had a brilliant turn around claiming the game by two points.

Some brilliant last gasp defence to resist the Sharks and snatch the win in the dying stages.

HALFTIME: Sharks 8-6 Panthers

After an impressive showing in their first game, the Panthers are struggling to impact this game at the moment.

They've had some good chances, but failed to make them count in the first half.

Game nine

Next up are the Sharks against the Panthers.

FULLTIME: NZ 4-20 Australia

A solid half from Australia to end the match, they were too good on the day for the home side.

New Zealand did manage one try to restore a bit of pride to the scoreline, but ultimately were well short.

HALFTIME: NZ 0-12 Australia

A poor half from the Kiwi girls, the Jillaroos all over them, taking a 12-0 lead into the break.

Exhibition match

The next match sees the New Zealand women's side up against the Australian women's side.

FULLTIME: Rabbitohs 12-Raiders 15

What a game!

The Raiders snatch a last minute winning try to seal a nervy win over the Bunnies!

HALFTIME: Rabbitohs 7-7 Raiders

A close match indeed here.

The scores are locked after the first half, both sides will be looking to score first to get some momentum in the second spell.

Game eight

The Raiders are up against the Rabbitohs next up.

FULLTIME: Cowboys 27-15 Roosters

What a second half!

A late blitz of tries sees the Cowboys come out as comfortable winners, but the Roosters can take heart from a strong showing.

HALFTIME: Cowboys 15-7 Roosters

A good showing from both sides so far.

A bonus zone try has swung some momentum back the Roosters way going into the break.

An interesting second spell awaits.

Game seven

The Cowboys take on the Roosters in the next match.

All eyes will be on Johnathan Thurston, expected to take the Nines by storm this year.

FULLTIME: Broncos 18-4 Storm

An easy win for the Broncos, a strong performance from Jordan Kahu the standout.

The Broncos will no doubt be thrilled in limiting last years NRL runners up to just four points.

HALFTIME: Broncos 10-0 Storm

Kiwis star Jordan Kahu got the ball rolling for the Broncos, before Matt Gillett added another, Benji Marshall making his first appearance for the Broncos too.

Game six

A big one next up, the Broncos taking on the Storm.

FULLTIME: Knights 18-10 Tigers

A much closer showing in the second half.

The Knights resist a spirited showing from the Tigers to claim their first win of the weekend.

HALFTIME: Knights 14-6 Tigers

The Knights looking good here, hope for the Tigers however, grabbing a try before the end of the first half.

Game five

The Knights will take on the Tigers.

FULL TIME: Warriors 11-15 Sea Eagles

Mason Lino loses the ball in search of a match winning try for the Warriors!

Manly just need to hold the ball to seal the win now.

Warriors 11-15 Sea Eagles

Manly take the lead once again with a bonus point try.

Some shocking goal line defence from the Warriors as Sironen crashes over from close range.

Warriors 11-8 Sea Eagles

Blake Ayshford you beauty! The Warriors hit back straight away.

Ayshford manages to come out of a tackle after not being held, he races away to score under the posts for a bonus point try.

The Warriors lead for the first time in this match.

Warriors 4-8 Sea Eagles

Manly score again!

Jonathon Wright comes back to haunt his old side.

He has a bit of space out wide and manages to cross over with an acrobatic finish.

HALFTIME: Warriors 4-4 Sea Eagles

The Warriors are on the board!

Sam Cook with a great piece of individual play.

Mason Lino misses the conversion, the scores are locked at 4-4 going into half time.

Warriors 0-4 Sea Eagles

Manly open the scoring! Dylan Walker crosses over for four points.

Manly miss the conversion.

GAME FOUR

The Warriors take on the Sea Eagles in the next game of the day.

Huge support for the home side from the Eden Park crowd.

News coming through that Shaun Johnson has picked up an injury concern and is likely to miss this weekend's tournament.

GAME THREE

Next up we have the Dragons and Eels.

FULL TIME: Dragons 11-32 Eels

GAME TWO

Next up we have the Bulldogs and Panthers.

James Tamou of the Panthers v the Bulldogs at the Nines today. Source: Photosport

FULLTIME: Bulldogs 18-28 Panthers

GAME ONE

And we're off folks. Welcome to the 2017 Auckland NRL Nines.