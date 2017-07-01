As it happened: Warriors blow early lead as Manly stack on 26 unanswered points to win in wet Perth conditions

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's NRL Round 17 clash between the Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors at nib Stadium in Perth.

FT: MAN 26 WAR 22

That does it as Manly closes out the game and claim the win. Another head scratching performance from the Warriors. 16 Unanswered points to start the game then they let in 22 without reply themselves. To be fair as well, the Warriors scored those points on the back of erros from Manly - they didn't truly make their own chances unlike Manly. Sure, they converted when the pressure was there but if they want to be a top 8 team, they need to make chances like a top 8 team would. That'll do it for us tonight.

78min: MAN 26 WAR 22

Johnson gets a great kick to pin Manly down and put the pressure on them. But the Sea Eagles are playing smart footy and just completing sets here. They kick on the last and once again, the Warriors need to go 90m on their set to score.

75min: MAN 26 WAR 22

Warriors knock it on on halfway and that will ruin their momentum. Manly scrum to come. Five to go.

74min: MAN 26 WAR 22

Fusitua flies high on the last tackle and gets it by but there's Trbojevic again for a try-saving tackle as he holds the Warriors centre up over the line for the final tackle. Warriors are playing with alot if intensity all of a sudden but the Manly fullback is playing out of his skin.

71min: MAN 26 WAR 22

Trbojevic makes a big stop on Foran! Warriors opt to run on the last tackle from 40m out and it catches Manly off guard. They weave down the left wing before an inside pass comes to Foran and he is flattened by the Manly fullback! Big try-saver right there.

69min: MAN 26 WAR 22

WAR NO TRY! Nicoll-Klokstad inches from his first career hat-trick but the Bunker shows he knocks on the grubber in all the chaos of diving for the ball from both sides. Manly get the restart on their 20m.

67min: MAN 26 WAR 22

Warriors now with a scrum on halfway after Tapou knocks it on off the dummy pass.

65min: MAN 26 WAR 22

WAR TRY! RTS and Johnson combine and Nicoll-Klokstad is in! They go to the right 10m out. Johnson skips to RTS and RTS delivers a bullet of a skip pass to the winger and he's in untouched. The bunker checks for obstruction but the Manly defence opted for the tackle, he wasn't taken out. Johnson makes the conversion from the sideline. That's a BIG kick! 15 to go. Four points the difference!

63min: MAN 26 WAR 16

Here's a chance for the Warriors! Johnson kicks on the last to Uate and he knocks it on cold! Warriors get a scrum on Manly's 20m to the left of the field.

61min: MAN 26 WAR 16

MAN TRY! Make that 26 unanswered points for the Sea Eagles as Walker powers his way over on the right wing. He's got three tacklers on him but he pumps his legs and reaches out.

58min: MAN 22 WAR 16

WAR DROPOUT! Another dropout on another great grubber from Cherry-Evans. On the last tackle, he sneaks it through to the right corner and it's swatted dead.

56min: MAN 22 WAR 16

WAR DROPOUT! Manly makes a break down the right wing and theyre 15m from the tryline on the last. Cherry-Evans grubbers and Johnson is trapped in goal with the ball.

55min: MAN 22 WAR 16

Foran isn't looking good. He's limping a bit and it might be another quad injury. He's not looking to come off but he's definitely not right.

52min: MAN 22 WAR 16

Pressure gone as Bunty Afoa drops it cold 10m from the line.

50min: MAN 22 WAR 16

MAN DROPOUT! Another great kick from Johnson is too good to leave and he forces another dropout. A bit of pressure back on Manly now.

48min: MAN 22 WAR 16

MAN TRY! No denying it this time. Tom Trbojevic gets his second today as he strides untouched through the Warriors' defence to score. Warriors still look asleep out there waiting for Manly to make handling errors like they did at the start of the game. It's not gonna happen that way boys.

46min: MAN 16 WAR 16

And immediately the Warriors lose the ball as Gavet knocks it on cold. Manly scrum on their 40m.

45min: MAN 16 WAR 16

MAN NO TRY! Foran could win an Oscar but it's done the trick. Cherry-Evans waltzes through a hole to score but the bunker reveals there was obstruction on Foran. Hes sold it by flying backwards into the turf but they get a penalty regardless.

43min: MAN 16 WAR 16

WAR DROPOUT! Manly with a brilliant start to the half after going 72m on the set. They grubber on the last tackle and RTS are forced to swat it dead. The defence has to pick up if they want to have a chance.

40min: MAN 16 WAR 16

We're back underway as the Warriors get their first hit ups in of the second half.

HT: MAN 16 WAR 16

MAN TRY! The Warriors fall asleep 30s before the hooter and Manly make them pay. It's another run from dummy half and a quick inside pass gets Uate into the open backfield and it's rinse and repeat with a draw and pass to get rid of RTS before they score. The kick is wide so it's all tied up at the half. A big speech will be on the way from Kearney after another great Warriors lead disappears like their defence has this afternoon. It's started raining again too but Manly are playing with confidence so those early handling errors shouldn't make a return.

38min: MAN 12 WAR 16

RTS with great footwork escapes a dropout and escapes the in-goal. Ball is kicked low and hard on the last tackle and it sits up perfectly but the Warriors captain does well to escape. Manly really hunting for a halftime lead but they may have just stopped any chances of it.

35min: MAN 12 WAR 16

Mannering dives on the grubber on the last. Pressure averted - for now. Their attack has gotten really flat.

34min: MAN 12 WAR 16

There's the pressure! Warriors knock it on playing the ball and now Manly have a scrum on the Warriors 40m. Big set coming up.

32min: MAN 12 WAR 16

Both teams are now fghting for territory. The weather has cleared up so the ball play is clean. No one really has an edge as the kicks consistantly pin the other at least inside their 20m.

29min: MAN 12 WAR 16

MAN TRY! Manly are in again after a another score fro a dummy run. This time they're off down the left wing and carve the flat Warriors defence to pieces. Poor defence really and they're in under the posts. Manly are right back in this game.

26min: MAN 6 WAR 16

Manly playing with their tails up now as they make 54m on the set after scoring. Same trick running off the play the ball almost results in another line break but the Warriors hold on. The kick on the last goes too dee just and RTS scoops the dead ball for a 20m restart.

24min: MAN 6 WAR 16

MAN TRY! Manly is in and it's a weak defensive lapse that has done it. Manly plays the ball on halfway and Koroisau goes quickly from dummy half and catches the Warriors markers napping. He breaks free into open field and it's a simple draw and pass to his fullback to nullify RTS.

21min: MAN 0 WAR 16

Mannering gives away a penalty for holding too long so Manly gets a rare set inside the Warriors half. They reach the 10m on the last tackle. Go left, Cherry-Evans grubbers but Wright can't hold on and RTS cleans it up. Manly will be happy to not be playing in their half.

19min: MAN 0 WAR 16

WAR TRY! What a final play! Mannering sets it with a hitup finishing on the Manly 10m in the middle of the field. Roache goes right to Johnson. Johnson with a big lofting pass to Foran. They have numbers. Foran has RTS inside him and he spots the hole. He grubbers perfectly with nowhere there and RTS dives on the ball for an easy four pointer!

16min: MAN 0 WAR 10

WAR DROPOUT! Another dropout coming off another great Johnson grubber sitting up in goal forcing a swat dead. Warriors are dominating this game and wearing down Manly. A score here would really hurt.

13min: MAN 0 WAR 10

Little too much on the brugger this time and Johnson's kick on the last tackle goes too deep for a 20m restart but the Sea Eagles cough the ball up on the second tackle! Now the Warriors have another set to work with starting inside the Manly half. Warriors scrum on the 40m.

11min: MAN 0 WAR 10

MAN DROPOUT! Brilliant play again from the Warriors and Johnson is on fire! Warriors get the ball off a legal strip on halfway and after getting into the Sea Eagles' 10m on the last tackle, they eventually get it to Johnson he spies a hole behind the line and puts a beauty of a grubber through. It sits up perfect and Manly has to swat it away.

9min: MAN 0 WAR 10

WAR TRY! The Warriors go back-to-back and Nicoll-Klokstad is in! Warriors make two quick hit ups on the right side off the kick off. They continue right, Thompson gets it to Johnson, Johnson spots a hole and he blitzes through! Manly line is nowehere to be seen and Johnson simply draw and passes the Manly fullback to the rookie Warriors winger and he touches down on the right wing.

6min: MAN 0 WAR 6

WAR TRY! The Warriors convert their early pressure through Thompson! Mannering sets the platform after getting held up over the line. Warriors go down the line to the right, through Foran to Matulino, he passes to Johnson, there's numbers for the Warriors. Johnson puts his foot down towards a hole and pops it to Thompson just 5m from the line and he won't be stopped! Easy try and a great start for the Warriors!

3min: MAN 0 WAR 0

Two quick penalties for the Warriors for offside and now they have a new set on the Manly 10m. Really need to come away with points here!

2min: MAN 0 WAR 0

Manly kicks on the 4th tackle after a strong open defence from the Warriors. Eagles reply by restricting Warriors to 39m in their opening set. Foran's kick gets Manly stuck in their 10m. Two tackles later Kelly knocks it on! Warriors get a scrum 35m out. First attacking chance here.

KICKOFF

It's a bit wet in Perth this afternoon. No where near as bad as some of the Warriors' past experiences at nib Stadium but still enough to perhaps affect the game.

Johnson gets us underway and Manly with the first hit up.

PRE-GAME

Nathaniel Roache Source: Photosport

The NZ Warriors hope they have figured out the secret to banishing their Perth hoodoo - don't worry about it.

The Warriors have lost all eight of their NRL matches in Perth and they face a tough task against the in-form Sea Eagles at nib Stadium tonight.

The Warriors have even consulted NBL side the NZ Breakers in a bid to find the cure for their travel woes.

But Stephen Kearney, who is in his first year as coach of the Warriors, thinks he has stumbled across the answer to winning in Perth.

"For me it's about not making it an issue," Kearney said.

"(The travel) is part of our competition, it's part of our process in a sense that we're in NZ and we have to come across every other week to Australia to play."

"We haven't placed any real special emphasis on it. It's just about making sure we're ready to go."

The 10th-placed Warriors remain within striking distance of the top eight following last week's 21-14 win over Canterbury.

Kearney is confident five-eighth Kieran Foran, who has missed the past three weeks with a quad injury, will be fit to play.

Fourth-placed Manly are brimming with belief following last week's 35-18 win over defending premiers Cronulla.

And they have happy memories of Perth after pulling off a 15-14 golden-point victory over NZ last year.

Daly Cherry-Evans kicked the match-winner then and he'll have a point to prove this time as he attempts to snare a State of Origin call-up for Queensland.

Despite Manly's rise to fourth spot, coach Trent Barrett says his team has to improve before it deserves to be spoken in the same breath as the Storm, Roosters and Broncos.

"We've still got a lot of young blokes in the side who are learning to play in big games," Barrett said.

"This is another challenge for them coming over here. It's a bit unfamiliar for them."

TEAMS

MAN: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Matthew Wright 3. Dylan Walker 4. Brian Kelly 5. Akuila Uate 6. Blake Green 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Brenton Lawrence 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Frank Winterstein 12. Lewis Brown 13. Jake Trbojevic

MAN Interchange (from): 14. Cameron Cullen 15. Lloyd Perrett 16. Darcy Lussick 17. Addin Fonua-blake 18. Jarrad Kennedy 20. Brad Parker

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 2. Charnze Nicoll-klokstad 3. Blake Ayshford 4. David Fusitua 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kieran Foran 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Jacob Lillyman 9. Nathaniel Roache 10. Ben Matulino 11. Bodene Thompson 12. Ryan Hoffman 13. Simon Mannering