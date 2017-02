As it happened: Sydney Roosters win 2017 NRL Nines

The Sydney Roosters have won the 2017 NRL Nines after a 10-8 victory over the Penrith Panthers in the final.

7:09pm: Panthers 8 v Roosters 10

It's all over, the Roosters have won the 2017 NRL Nines!

They hold off a spirited comeback from the Panthers to claim the title.

6:49pm: Panthers 0 v Roosters 10

The Roosters have waltzed to a solid first half lead.

Just nine minutes remaining for the Panthers to try and turn things around.

6:39pm: Panthers v Roosters

The final is just moments away, the Panthers will take on the Roosters.

5:26pm: FT, Roosters 21 v Storm 16

The Roosters advance, Bernard Lewis runs nearly the length of the field to put his side into the final.

The Storm are devastated, they were in control of this game in the second half.

5:15pm: HT, Roosters 11 v Storm 7

The Roosters hold a four-point lead going into the break, just nine minutes a way from a place in the final.

What can the Storm come up with?

5:05pm: Roosters v Storm

The Roosters will take on the Storm to decide the Panthers' opponents to claim the trophy.

5:03pm: FT, Panthers 13 v Eels 0

The Panthers are the first team through to the final.

They complete a brilliant showing over the Eels, who just lacked that star quality in the field.

4:49pm: HT, Panthers 4 v Eels 0

A good half from Penrith.

Waqa Blake scores for the Panthers, before some staunch defence shuts the Eels down to end the half.

4:40pm: Panthers v Eels

The Panthers will take on the Eels in the first semi-final.

How will the Eels respond without their star playmaker?

4:20pm

News coming through that Eels playmaker Corey Norman is out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

A shame, Norman was one of the best players on show on the first day of the tournament, and had a big say in the Eels victorious campaign in 2016.

3:52pm: FT, Storm 25 v Cowboys 12

The Storm with a massive upset!

The favourites are out, the Storm progress.

We now know that the semi-finals will be the Panthers v Eels and Roosters v Storm.

3:40pm: HT, Storm 8 v Cowboys 4

The Storm steal the lead right before the break!

The Cowboys looking to the likes of Johnathan Thurston and Jason Taumalolo to get back into this quarter-final.

3:30pm: Storm v Cowboys

The final quarter-final sees the tournament favourite Cowboys up against the Storm.

3:26pm: FT Broncos 14 v Roosters 15

A fight back from the Broncos falls just short, losing by one point.

Kiwis star Jordan Kahu came up with a phenomenal try to get the Broncos back into the contest.

Roosters advance.

3:15pm: HT, Broncos 0 v Roosters 15

A phenomenal display from the Roosters.

They're in complete control of this game at the moment, with the Broncos facing an early exit after looking so good yesterday.

3:04pm: Broncos v Roosters

After a short break, the Broncos will take on the Roosters.

2:44pm: FT, Titans 0 v Eels 14

The Eels put together another strong half to take the match, keep the Titans scoreless and move into the semi's.

2:32pm: HT, Titans 0 v Eels 6

Eels leading in the second quarter final, Bevan French with the only try of the match so far.

2:23pm: Titans v Eels

The Titans and the Eels will be up next.

All eyes will be on Jarryd Hayne, looking to get one over his old side.

2:17pm: FT, Panthers 16 v Sea Eagles 12

The Panthers win! The golden try is scored after a Sea Eagles mistake allows an simple overlap for the Panthers to score the winner.

Tyrone May scored the game winning try.

The Panthers march on to the semi's.

2:15pm: FT, Panthers 12 v Sea Eagles 12

Manly fluff a last minute drop goal having fought back to even the scores. We're going to extra time!

2:04pm: HT, Panthers 7 v Sea Eagles 5

A good half from the Panthers, they look good on defence, with the exception of letting in a late try.

The Sea Eagles will need to make better use of the ball in the second period to advance.

1:56pm: Panthers v Sea Eagles

The first quarter-final is between Penrith and Manly.

Both looked impressive in pool play.

1:50pm: FT, Roosters 21 v Raiders 0

And the Roosters take the final quarter-finals berth. Raiders just didn't turn up for the final game. So the way it pans out quarters are as follows:

Panthers v Sea Eagles

Titans v Eels

Broncos v Roosters

Cowboys v Storm

1:40pm: HT, Roosters 11 v Raiders 0

Roosters playing clean ball here. Mitchell in twice. The Raiders are going to need something massive if they want to come back here - is Wiki still around?

1:30pm: Roosters v Raiders

Last game of the round robin and everything on the line in it. Winner takes last available spot in quarter-finals.

1:28pm: FT, Cowboys 19 v Rabbitohs 8

Kalyn Ponga continues to shine at the Nines with another solo slicing run. You can see why this kid is in hot demand. Taumalolo follows it up with a platform for Bowen to score on the left wing. Cowboys are looking like the team to beat as we head to to the finals.

1:15pm: HT, Cowboys 8 v Rabbitohs 4

Scoreline reflects the game in all honesty. Not the cleanest of games from the Cowboys compared to yesterday but they deserve the lead.

1:05pm: Cowboys v Rabbitohs

Cowboys likely to rest up and look to the finals here or they could come out firing. Rabbitohs are already out too so could just be a duel of the young guns.

1:01pm: FT, Storm 20 v Knights 10

The Storm surge through to the finals and it's big Timmy Glasby giving them the exclamation mark on full time to do it. Breaks the line and carves a tired looking Knights outfit to dive over the chalk. Knight's go from looking pretty to looking in from the outside.

12:49pm: HT, Storm 10 v Knights 4

Physical first half capped off with a buildosing run over the chalk by Munster to give Storm a lead at the half.

12:40pm: Storm v Knights

Winner takes all here by the looks of things. Both looked good yesterday but will need to find something extra if they want to make top four. Starts here with a good win.

12:37pm: FT, Tigers 17 v Broncos 11

Tigers go out with a bang while the Broncos will shake that off with a quarter-final in mind.

12:27pm: HT, Tigers 10 v Broncos 7

Entertaining game this. Both sides playing the ball wide but great defence keeping it close. Highlight try of the half goes to Brooks classy kick through for Heleta.

12:15pm: Tigers v Broncos

Another dead rubber with the Tigers confirmed out and the Broncos already in the quarter-finals. Question will be if the Broncos go full strength to work on plays and chemistry or rest players to not risk injuries.

12:11pm: FT, Warriors 10 v Dragons 14

Classy try from Lolohea isn't enough as the Dragons dish them the wooden spoon on the full time hooter courtesy of Kurt Mann's slicing run. That's that.

12:00pm: HT, Warriors 4 v Dragons 6

Messy game all round. Both sides playing schoolyard style with no real gameplan of attack. Warriors started really well with an effective kicking game to set up in the Dragons half. That led to Ata Hingano scoring the first try on the left wing but the Dragons immediately responded. After that, it's fallen to bits a bit really.

11:50am: Warriors v Dragons

Last time out for the hosting side. Can they give the crowd something special? No Shaun Johnson.

11:47am FT, Sea Eagles 12 v Eels 17

Eels survive a second half scare from the Eagles to take top of Piha pool but a potenial weakness has been exposed in their kick offs. Eagles reclaimed possession three times after kicking the ball and scored three times. But Eels muscle over to retake the lead for good.

11:35am: HT, Sea Eagles 0 v Eels 11

Classy grubber and regather in the Bonus Zone gives Eels the early lead before an up and under regathered and flicked to the left wing extends it further at the hooter. Great start by Parramatta. Not so much by Manly.

11:25am: Sea Eagles v Eels

Next big match is the Piha decider. Eels have looked superb so far but the Sea Eagles aren't 2-0 for nothing either.

11:21am: FT, Titans 4 v Panthers 22

Titans fall to bits while Panthers shine in the second half. They waltz away with the win and top seed of Waiheke. Nice kick and chase try to finish the game.

11:10am: HT, Titans 4 v Panthers 11

Titans drew first blood with a brain explosion but its been all Panthers since. They score in the Bonus Zone through sheer muscle power and follow up with a stunning offload and diving finish in the left corner to hold a firm lead at the half. Titans without the Hayne Plane who is rocking some bandages on his knee today.

11am: Titans v Panthers

Here's the Waiheke decider. Both sides have looked good so far this weekend, not dominating or commanding like the Eels or Cowboys but we're still in for a good match here.

10:55am: FT, Bulldogs 4 v Sharks 28

Blow out in the second half capped off by an intercept runaway for 80m in the final minute of the game. Nice finish from the Sharks. Rough weekend for the Doggies.

10:45am: HT, Bulldogs 4 v Sharks 8

A lot of young guns getting a run which can be expected. No point risking stars in a game like this. Flashes of brilliance from both sides but nothing razzle dazzle.

10:30am: Bulldogs v Sharks

Our first dead rubber of the day sees the Sharks and Doggies fighting for the honour of handing the other the wooden spoon of Waiheke Pool.

Warm Up

It's the second and final day at the Auckland NRL Nines and the Cowboys have confirmed themselves as tournament favourites after a pair of commanding victories booked them a quarter-finals berth.

The star-studded Cowboys scored dominated in their opening two games as they cruised past the Roosters 27-15 and Raiders 35-6 to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

The Eels join North Queensland as the team to beat after the first two rounds of matches, picking up victories over the Dragons (32-11) and Warriors (17-0) to sit atop of the Piha Pool, with their spot in the next round already confirmed.

The Warriors also lost to the Sea Eagles earlier in the day as did the Dragons meaning their final round robin match today against each other is nothing more than competing to not take home Piha Pool's wooden spoon.

Other casualties who have already had their tournament hopes dashed on the opening day are the Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers, Sharks and Bulldogs.

The Waiheke Pool has its two confirmed qualifiers in the Titans and Panthers, while the Broncos in Rangitoto Pool are the sixth team confirmed for the knock-out stages.

There's still some important action to take place in Rangitoto's group with the Storm needing a win over the Knights when they meet this morning, while a win or draw will see Newcastle through.