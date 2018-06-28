As it happened: Roosters raid Rabbitohs to book themselves a Preliminary final

Roosters 30-6 Rabbitohs

Full-time: The Roosters have earned themselves a week off next week by playing the Rabbitohs off the park tonight. The Rabbitohs now enter the sudden death faze of this finals series.

78 min: With 2 mins remaining, the Rabbitohs are defending better then the first half but the Rooster winning the game in every single factor.

73 min: Aubusson as usual doing a solid job on defense, this time shutting down a break from the speed star Roberts.

69 min: Isaac Liu splits the Rabbits defense in half and marches down, he finds support in Tedesco with an offload but the star fullback drops the ball with the line in front of him. That is Tedesco's third drop ball for the night.

68 min: The Rabbitohs yet again lost on the last tackle, with James Roberts kicking on the last which goes out on the full by a long way.

65 min: TRY to the Rabbitohs, its that man again in Reynolds, John Sutton with a powerfull run near the half way mark and offloads late to Reynolds who uses his footwork to fool three defenders to cross over for the try. Reynolds converts his own try.

63 min: Adam Reynolds manages to split the Roosters defense with their first line break only to kick the ball and falling over while chasing.

60 min: TRY to the Roosters, its Keary again opening the space for Latrell Mitchell, he shifts down the left double pumps and creates a hole for the big centre to crash over. Mitchell cant convert his own try.

58 min: Keary with a 40/20 to put the Roosters back deep into Rabbitohs half. Keary having one of his best games of 2019.

56 min: Rabbiotohs deep in the Roosters half on the attack is short lived as again they make a error to hand the ball over.

55 min: Tedesco again with a kick return and gains 50 meters but his heroics immediately turned as he played the ball quickly but no Rooster was there to pick it up. Tedesco runs Walker off the ball and concedes the penalty and gives the Rabbiotohs a chance to attack.

52 min: Daniel Tupou has put his foot into touch in an attempt to score a try. Rabbitohs winger Allan doing enough to save the score board ticking the Roosters way.

49 min: John Sutton with a poor ball carry makes a crucial error when Rabbitohs looked set to finally exit their half of the field. Yet again the Roosters are on attack.

45 min: Latrell chooses not pass to Tupou and has potentially boomed a try, he offloads it late to Tedesco who loses the ball and the Rabbitohs breathe a sigh of relief. A scrum to the Rabbits on the 10 meter line.

43 min: Rabbitohs giving away a penalty yet again to invite the Roosters back in their half to attack.

10.54: Junior Tatola takes the Rabbitohs first hit up.

10.53: Both teams have comeback on the field, this time Roosters kicking off.

Halftime: It has all been the Roosters, they have scored 26 unanswered points and shutting down any attacking raid from the Rabbitohs.

40 min: Keary puts in a kick for his outside men to chase which very nearly went in the favor of the home side, only for a desperate Campbell Graham saving what would have been the Roosters sixth try.

36 min: TRY to the Roosters! Absolute magic from the Rooster back line, Manu once again showing his ability and quality as a world class centre with drawing in two edge defenders and flicking the ball to winger Brett Morris who throws a pass back inside and finds Tedesco who scores his first try of the game. Mitchell misses the conversion.

34 min: Rabbitohs inchs from scoring as winger Doueihi crashing over in the corner but only to be denyed by a terrific cover tackle from star halfback Cooper Cronk.

30 min: TRY to the Roosters, Sio Taukeiaho who has just entered the field puts his name in the try scorers list as he pounces on a loose kick in the in goal put in by Victor Radley. Mitchell converts.

29 min: Its Tedesco magic again, who gains 40+ plus meters running straight through the Rabbitohs defense using his brilliant foot work.

26 min: TRY to the Roosters the inspirational skipper charges on a short ball from Keary and runs through the Rabbitohs defense with ease and gives the Roosters a three try lead. Mitchell converts.

24 min: A penalty goes the way of the Roosters which sees them back into the Rabbitohs half and in good field position to add to their points telly.

20 min: Luke Keary has been nearly the best player on the park in his return with a strong tackle on ex half partner Reynolds which forces an error from the Rabbitohs halfback. Roosters once again get the ball back.

15 min: An aerial attack from Cooper Cronk nearly works in favor for the Roosters. The Rabbitohs managing to hold off the ruthless attacking Roosters.

11 min: TRY to the Roosters, again with ease the Roosters make meters into the Rabbitohs half and with slick passing down their right edge, Mitch Aubusson slams it down for Roosters second try. Mitchell again can not convert the try.

8 min: Roosters with three good charges from their back three sees them enter the Rabbitohs half with ease before Cody Walker hands the Roosters a penalty. Mitchell oppts for taking a shot at goal, which he lands.

5 min: First attacking set for the Rabbitohs in the Roosters half has been a poor one with Murray dropping the ball handing the ball straight over to the Roosters.

2 min: TRY to the Roosters first attacking set in the opposition and they come up with points. Star New Zealand international Joseph Manu shows of his strength by putting a fend on Roberts chest and crashing over for the first try. Mitchell misses the kick.

1 min: A big boom by Latrell Micthell which forces a crucial error by Rabbits full back Johnston. A line drop out which gives the Roosters a chance to attack.

09:52: Rabbitohs kicks off with JWH taking the games first carry gaining 10 meters.

09:50: Both teams have entered the field in front of a crowded SCG. The crowd are up on their feet! Rabbitohs look set to kick-off.

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now’s live updates of the NRL finals series' first game against arch rivals Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. These two teams just met a week ago at ANZ Stadium, during which the Rabbitohs came from behind to snatch victory 16-10 and finish 3rd on the ladder. Though the boys from Bondi lost last week, it did no damage to their 2nd place on the ladder, which sees today's game played at their home: the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tonight’s winner earns a week off and plays straight in the preliminary finals. The loser will have to go to battle next week again.

Tomorrow night the Melbourne Storm play the Canberra Raiders. There will also be the sudden death game between Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks where the loser’s season will be over. On Sunday, Parramatta Eels host the Brisbane Broncos in an elimination game to finish week one of the finals.

Roosters and Rabbitohs teams lists follow.

Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Victor Radley Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Nat Butcher 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho

Rabbitohs