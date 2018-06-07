As it happened: New faces, new era? New South Wales outlast Maroons to win physical Origin clash

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's State of Origin clash between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at the MCG in Melbourne.

FT: NSW 22-12 QLD

The full time hooter goes and NSW takes it. There is no doubt they earned it and even more so that Tedesco earns man of the match. A superb Origin performance that has led this new-look NSW outfit to victory. QLD know they had a chance to win but they couldn't convert on all that pressure they built midway through the second half. They'll head back to the drawing board to figure out why but that's for another day - tonight belongs to the men in blue. That'll do it for us tonight. Enjoy your evening. Po marie!

78min: NSW 22-12 QLD

NSW NO TRY! Addo-Carr for the corner again and the ref goes to the bunker. Replay shows he's lost it going for the line so QLD get a scrum on their 10m. Can they score a consolation try?

77min: NSW 22-12 QLD

NSW NO TRY! It's all going downhill for QLD. NSW gets an extra set after the ball bounces off Chambers' chest 2m from his line on the last tackle and NSW recover. Blues go right and it goes to Addo-Carr on tackle two as he bolts for the line. He's over! No wait, the Bunker is called in and he's been held up! NSW on their second tackle back at the QLD 10m.

74min: NSW 22-12 QLD

Maloney playing smart footy, finds the left touch to chew up some clock now. QLD are up against it here. They have the ball but it's on their 20m and time is running out.

71min: NSW 22-12 QLD

NSW TRY! JAMES TEDESCO DOES IT AGAIN! Teddy is having an historic Origin performance and he's probably delivered the game winner! Gets into the back field from dummy half and bumps off Morgan with a spin, sees numbers to the left and flings the skip pass to them. The passes are clean out to Addo-Carr and he dives in to score in the left corner.

68min: NSW 18-12 QLD

QLD opt to run on the last and they got to the left wing but Morgan is wrapped up and into touch. NSW with the restart 15 from their own line.

67min: NSW 18-12 QLD

Maloney finds touch on the QLD 20m to give everyone a breather. It's been a high-tempo second half and there's hands on knees out there - really can't blame them! QLD scrum on their 20m coming up.

64min: NSW 18-12 QLD

Seven tackle set coming up for QLD after Maloney overcooks his kick on the last. Starting on their 20m.

62min: NSW 18-12 QLD

And all that pressure goes down the drain as Munster loses it cold trying to go for an unnecessary offload. NSW scrum on their 20m.

61min: NSW 18-12 QLD

QLD finally force a NSW dropout after 10 minutes of relentless pressure. Hunt's kick is inches from in-goal but Trbojevic has to go high outside it to take the ball. He's met by three QLD players and taken into touch. Massive set coming up.

60min: NSW 18-12 QLD

Queensland with a great chance on the right wing but Chambers kicks on the third for some reason. 30m out and the grubber dies on the second bounce. Odd choice really. Sure, NSW are in their 10m again but with the momentum in their favour, a poor kick really.

57min: NSW 18-12 QLD

QLD are really putting it to NSW at the moment. Big hits on defence, easy metres on offence. The game is being played in NSW's half at the moment and NSW are starting to look puffed. Hunt on NSW's 40m goes high again and again Trbojevic takes it with ease. NSW starting their set inside their 10m for the fourth straight time.

54min: NSW 18-12 QLD

Strong sets from both sides after the kickoff. Both get through two cleanly but QLD are winning the territory battle. On the last, Munster goes high but Trbojevic takes it clean on the NSW 10m. NSW need to try and get out of here.

51min: NSW 18-12 QLD

NSW TRY! NSW are in again! Tedesco makes a sensational run on halfway to set this all up. He's brought down on the QLD 20m and NSW recycle quickly to the right. Maloney spots space on the right wing and kicks high for the corner. Holmes appears to line it up but Trbojevic comes flying in from out of no where, snatches it from Holmes in the air and gets it down! Superb from NSW.

49min: NSW 12-12 QLD

NSW TRY! NSW deliver! They go to the left wing 10m out on the third tackle and Maloney gets Hunt slipping with a short ball to Tedesco. Tedesco finds Mitchell and he steps back in to get past Holmes. He spins and gets it down with ease. We're all tied up after Maloney hooks the extras.

47min: NSW 8-12 QLD

Both sides complete their first sets after the kickoff but NSW get a big chance early in the QLD set! Gagai has gone from hero to zero as he drops the ball cold in the play the ball. Replays show no strips despite his pleas that there were. NSW scrum on QLD's 20m.

44min: NSW 8-12 QLD

QLD TRY! And Queensland convert on the early chance! On the last and 10m out, they go shortside to the right and Hunt grubbers behind NSW line. It's inch perfect and the bounce is an absolute beauty as Gagai runs onto it and puts it down! Bet QLD is glad he's playing through that dislocated finger now! Holmes from the right sideline... it's over!

42min: NSW 8-6 QLD

QLD get a great attacking chance early after Maloney throws a forward pass on the last tackle! QLD play the ball on NSW's 40m.

40min: NSW 8-6 QLD

New South Wales gets things going again and we're off with the second half of Origin I!

HT: NSW 8-6 QLD

The hooter goes and that's a great 40 minutes of Origin footy. Momentum swinging left and right. Two great runaway tries. And just two points separating it! Blues have been the cleaner of the two teams so they've earned the lead but make no mistake, the last 10 minutes belonged to QLD. We'll be back for the second half shortly.

38min: NSW 8-6 QLD

NSW's strong set is ruined by their skipper! They get to QLD's 20m and go to the left. There's numbers then and Mitchell goes inside to his captain and he's dropped it cold with space in front of him. Mustn't have been expecting it. QLD scrum 15m from their line.

37min: NSW 8-6 QLD

Brilliant run by Munster and Morgan on the left side sees QLD go 72m on the set. Munster put Morgan in space and he somehow gets an offload off to Inglis to take QLD to the NSW 10m. The ball comes back to Hunt, he grubbers for the right corner and Gagai can't get to it. 20m restart, NSW.

34min: NSW 8-6 QLD

QLD force the first NSW dropout of the night off a great run by Chambers. Gets in some space near the right wing 40m and spies space behind the NSW line. Kicks it through and Tedesco has to sweep across to get to it first. It's rolling hard and looks like it could go dead but the last bounce holds up! Tedesco has no choice with Chambers flying in to take it dead.

32min: NSW 8-6 QLD

Both teams making good metres now. QLD reach NSW's 30m on their set and Hunt's kick is a beauty on the last. High and comes down right on NSW line but Addo-Carr takes and makes a great spin to stay in field. He's having a strong half so far.

29min: NSW 8-6 QLD

QLD TRY! HOLMES WITH THE INTERCEPT! Blues play the ball 5m from the QLD line and go down the line to their right. It's with Maloney and he throws the skip pass but Holmes was reading it like a picture book! Swipes it and runs 95m to score. QLD really needed that.

26min: NSW 8-0 QLD

NSW grubbers on the last on QLD's 10m but it's a dud and secured easily by QLD. QLD reply with a 40m set and kick on the last. NSW run it back and Inglis obliterates Mitchell! Blues players are all over him for the big shot and it's a penalty for them as a result. They kick for touch and get a new set on QLD's 20m.

24min: NSW 8-0 QLD

QLD get the ball back after a 43m set by NSW but Holmes knocks it on on halfway! Another costly handling error by QLD - will NSW strike again?

23min: NSW 8-0 QLD

NSW TRY! And NSW convert at the other end! What a run by Maloney. He runs from dummy half and sizes up too forwards on his 40m, steps around both and gets into the backfield. He's got Tedesco in support, draws and passes to his fullback and Tedesco blitzes 30m to score. Nearly got ankle tapped on his way there by Holmes but he's too quick. Superb Origin try.

20min: NSW 2-0 QLD

Much better defence from QLD restircts NSW to 37m on the set. Of note, NSW have completed 10/10 sets so far tonight - QLD are 6/7. QLD make a great run to the right off a quick pass by Kaufusi and they have numbers! The pass goes out to Chambers and he knocks it on! Massive chance blown. NSW scrum on their 30m.

18min: NSW 2-0 QLD

NSW TWO! QLD are penalised for holding the tackler and it's too good a chance to pass up for Maloney. Right in front, 12m out, slots it with ease. NSW jump in front and rightly so - they defended the first wave of pressure from QLD and have dished back twice as much these past 10 minutes.

15min: NSW 0-0 QLD

Another strong set from NSW and they come all the way back downfield to force another QLD dropout! It all started from Addo-Carr's linebreak and ended up being a 76m set. They grubber again and Queensland get stuck again. How much longer can the QLD defence hold out?

13min: NSW 0-0 QLD

Cordner makes a run from 10m out and he powers his way forward but gets held up over the line by three defenders. They come back for the last tackle and the kick is a dud. QLD defence holds on.

12min: NSW 0-0 QLD

No try but they force a QLD dropout! Grubber under the posts is wrapped up and there's nothing the Maroons can do to escape. Another set of six coming for NSW.

11min: NSW 0-0 QLD

What a run from Tedesco! Collects the QLD kick on his 10 but spies a hole to the left wing. Runs it with Addo-Carr in support but slices through on his own. In the open, he's finally wrapped up but gets the offload off and Addo-Carr is finally brought down on halfway. It gets better for the Blues as QLD give away a penalty for not being square off the tackle. New NSW set on QLD's 20m. Big chance.

9min: NSW 0-0 QLD

Momentum swinging back in NSW's favour here. QLD only make 26m on their set and NSW run it back to start theirs on halfway. Cleary goes high on the last but Morgan gets it and offloads to Holmes for some good metres. Both sides playing some great defence here.

6min: NSW 0-0 QLD

NSW survive after QLD are penalised. Munster on the last with ball in hand shepherd's behind one of his own inside NSW's 10m and the whistle goes. NSW will be thrilled to finally see the pressure ease up. They'll start their set on their 40m.

5min: NSW 0-0 QLD

Munster grubbers on the fourth but Tedesco reads it well and scrambles out of his in-goal. Blues survive the first real opportunity of the night but the set after is a shocker - 23m and the kick on the last sees Holmes run it back to halfway.

4min: NSW 0-0 QLD

A great kick on the last puts Morgan under pressure has he can't catch it cleanly. He's tackled at his 10m but a great run by Munster through the middle of the field gets them to halfway. NSW then give up a penalty for holdin on to long so they get a new set on NSW's 20m. Big chance early on.

2min: NSW 0-0 QLD

NSW goes 39m on their first set but the kick isn't great on the last and Holmes returns it to QLD's 30m. Maroons opt for hit ups in the middle and it's effective - 52m on the set. Hunt goes high on the last for the right corner but Addo-Carr reads it easily and takes the catch on his 10m.

KICKOFF

Queensland kicks things off and we're underway at the MCG!

PREVIEW

Queensland's Dylan Napa is tackled during game one of the State of Origin match between the Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in 2017. Source: Photosport

With 2018's State of Origin series beginning tonight, rugby league fans find themselves intrigued by what on paper is the most evenly poised series in a decade.

Under new coach Brad Fittler, New South Wales have named a side with 11 debutants, hoping that a fresh approach will halt Queensland's dominance, after claiming 11 of the past 12 series.

The Maroons will head into tonight's match missing some of the greatest players to have ever donned the Queensland jersey, with the retirements of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, while veteran fullback Billy Slater is absent with injury, and experienced campaigners Matt Scott and Darius Boyd have been overlooked.

Such uncertainty around tonight's opener has led to widespread debate across the Tasman, with experts unsure which of the two sides truly has the edge before kickoff.

"The 2018 series is where the tide finally turns for New South Wales after a generation of punishment.," say Australian betting agency William Hill.

"The Blues pack is dominant and playing great football and seem destined to win the arm wrestle, as they have in previous series. The difference this time around is that a hooker and a backline have been named that can take full advantage.

"The Blues win the opener and win comfortably."

The Roar's Tim Gore concurs, saying New South Wales' explosive new look side will have too much for the depleted Maroons.

"New South Wales have too much attacking prowess for Queensland and the stats clearly show it.

"They make more runs, metres, tackle breaks and line breaks, and they score more tries.

"They should win."

On the other hand, ABC's Simon Smale agrees that New South Wales are the favourites, but adds that it's never wise to write off Queensland at Origin level.

"Never rule out this Queensland side and do not be surprised if the Maroons pull off a shock victory."

TEAMS

QLD: 1 Michael Morgan, 2 Valentine Holmes, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Greg Inglis, 5 Dane Gagai, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Jarrod Wallace, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Felise Kaufusi, 13 Josh McGuire

QLD Interchange: 19 Anthony Milford, 15 Josh Papalii 16, Coen Hess, 17 Jai Arrow

NSW: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Tom Trbojevic, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 James Roberts, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 James Maloney, 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Tyson Frizell, 13 Jack De Belin