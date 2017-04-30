As it happened: Johnson steals win for Warriors with last-minute penalty against heartbroken Roosters

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the round nine NRL clash between the New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

FULLTIME: WAR 14-13 SYD

THE WARRIORS HAVE DONE IT! The sound defence is complimented by a touch of composed Johnson magic and they sneak away winners at Mt Smart.

79min: WAR 14-13 SYD

WAR PENALTY! JOHNSON HITS THE PENALTY TO PUT THEM IN FRONT! Offside was the call and it was a big one! Johnson steps up 20m out near the left touchline and it sails over!

75min: WAR 12-13 SYD

SYD DROP GOAL! Pearce gets it done third time round from 20m out to the left of the post. Five to go.

73min: WAR 12-12 SYD

Maumalo knocks on the ball on the line as a tough grubber sits up. Yet another set inside the Warriors 10m for the Roosters. Pearce goes for a drop goal but it's charged down by Hoffman!

72min: WAR 12-12 SYD

THE WARRIORS SURVIVE! Another strong defensive effort holds out the Roosters and the grubber on the last rolls dead! But then on their return they knock the ball on! Roosters scrum on halfway.

70min: WAR 12-12 SYD

WAR DROPOUT! Warriors desperate defence gets it done again as Pearce's dropgoal is charged down before the Warriors hold out the repeat set. Friend goes for a grubber on the last and Nicol-Klokstad wraps it up and puts it down. How much longer can the Warriors hold on?

67min: WAR 12-12 SYD

Sydney definitely have their tails up but they're their biggest enemies as they knock it on again thanks to a big hit from Fusitu'a.

65min: WAR 12-12 SYD

Luke gets whiteline fever and he knocks it on 2m out. Poor choice off the tackle and he tries to go where there's no hole. All pressure blown as Roosters immediately go about running into the Warriors half.

62min: WAR 12-12 SYD

Good attacking set doesn't convert to points but the Warriors retain the ball regardless as their defence comes up big again and forces a knock-on just 20m from the tryline! Warriors scrum in middle of the field.

60min: WAR 12-12 SYD

Warriors get a penalty as Kenny-Dowall is pegged for being offside. Warriors finally in the Roosters' half for the first time in what feels like forever.

56min: WAR 12-12 SYD

SYD PENALTY! Warriors get out of a solid 6min defending their line for just two points as an offside penalty sees the Roosters choose a guaranteed two over a risky four. All momentum with the Roosters as the Warriors look like that defensive stand took the wind out of them.

54min: WAR 12-10 SYD

Warriors defence holds on for another set but Tuivasa-Sheck knocks the ball on on his try line! Roosters are relentless and they have another set to work with from a scrum 10m out. Can they hold on?

52min: WAR 12-10 SYD

Pressure back on as the Warriors cough the ball up early in the set. Roosters ball, 20m out for the chalk.

50min: WAR 12-10 SYD

How the Roosters did not just score will forever remain a mystery. Best scrambling defence from the Warriors in years! RTS with a 1v3 scenario reads it perfectly and makes the first stop before his mates arrive to hold the ball up on the line. To make it sweeter, Roosters try to shift wide and Tupou steps out! Warriors scrum, 10m off their line.

48min: WAR 12-10 SYD

SYD TRY! Kenny-Dowall gets the intercept and he runs away for four! Very readable short ball from Johnson sits up perfectly for the Roosters centre and he pins his ears back once the ball is secure. Big shift in momentum with that try. Easy extras.

46min: WAR 12-4 SYD

WAR NO TRY! A little bit of heartbreak for Nicol-Klokstad as the Bunker (rightfully) takes his try away. A difficult high ball is retained by Ayshford and he links up with Matulino who goes to ground but looks to offload to the young winger. Nicol-Klokstad gets it and runs 10m for a try but the Bunker proves Matulino was down before the offload was made so it's a scrum for the Roosters on their 10m.

44min: WAR 12-4 SYD

Good start from the Warriors as RTS brings in two difficult high balls. Warriors look for one last attack down the wing with Tupou off but Johnson's pass goes awry and rolls into touch.

41min: WAR 12-4 SYD

Back under way as the Warriors kick things off. Weather has cleared again. Classic Auckland.

HALFTIME: WAR 12-4 SYD

Handling errors have robbed the lost few minutes for both sides as they hit the sheds following an odd 40min. A fantastic first half from the debutant Nicol-Klokstad soaking up all the pressure the Roosters are throwing at him and Johnson with the big defensive play to set up the second try just before the half. Tupou still has four minutes in the bin to serve when the second half starts so look for the Warriors to attack hard early. They will kick off to the Roosters. We'll be back in 20min or so.

36min: WAR 12-4 SYD

WAR TRY! Warriors convert immediately as Fusitu'a goes over. A beautiful short ball from Johnson puts Fusitu'a in the hole on the right side and there's no stopping him 10m out. Can the Warriors get more though against Sydney's 12 men? Johnson gets a difficult extra two.

33min: WAR 6-4 SYD

SYD SIN BIN! Tupou is off for ten for a professional foul! Johnson manufactures a one-on-one strip against the Roosters winger and Tupou delays the ball play as the Roosters try to get back to defend with many still up field from defending on the last tackle. Warriors ball, 20m out.

31min: WAR 6-4 SYD

SYD DROPOUT! BRAIN EXPLOSION! Waerea-Hargreaves misreads the kickoff miserably and misses it as it rolls over the deadball line! Nowhere to hide and no doubt he'll get stick for that one for a few weeks. it doesn't cost his team though as Lisone knocks the ball on 10m out from the tryline to end all momentum. Bit of rain starting to creep in too.

30min: WAR 6-4 SYD

SYD TRY! And just like that, momentum gone. Johnson pops up a ball to no one and Kenny-Dowell scoops it for a 50m run down the pitch before he's roped in but the Roosters are quick to recycle, move the ball down the line to the right corner and Manu with a composed finish to run between the two defenders and roll over the chalk. Kick sails wide of the right post.

26min: WAR 6-0 SYD

MAGIC FROM RTS! Roosters run down the left wing and Tupou tries to banana kick it back in field and Tuivasa-Sheck pulls it in and sets off carving the broken midfield to pieces for 20m. He's brought down finally but earns a penalty for his efforts as he's interfered with in the play-the-ball.

24min: WAR 6-0 SYD

Both teams making good metres but can't find that final play they're looking for. Roosters continue to target Nicol-Klokstad but it's not working as the youngster pulls in reception number seven. Matulino in for Gavet.

21min: WAR 6-0 SYD

Warriors get good field position on a knock on but can't convert as Johnson's kick on the last is brought in on the full by Tupou. Restart on 20m for the Roosters.

18min: WAR 6-0 SYD

Fusitu'a is slow to get up after taking a big shoulder to the head from Napa. Not a dirty shot, just a good one. Interesting note: The Roosters have finished their last four sets with varying kicks all to the same player - debutant Nicol-Klokstad.

16min: WAR 6-0 SYD

Warriors get back-to-back sets after the Roosters fail an intercept. Good wide ball down the line finds Maumalo and he makes a darting run into Roosters 20m. Mannering gets the follow-up hit up but he knocks it on 5m out. Arguing with the ref there was a strip but no bite. Roosters get out of jail free.

13min: WAR 6-0 SYD

SYD NO TRY! Ayshford makes a try-saving tackle on the fourth! Roosters go left, grubber at Nicol-Klokstad again but it's knocked on at the line! Pressure diverted. Warriors survive first big attack from Roosters.

11min: WAR 6-0 SYD

WAR DROPOUT! Roosters showing their straetgy early as another quick play set gets them more great metres. They opt to grubber on the last and Nicol-Klokstad gets his first NRL touch of the ball by touching it down. Good pressure building from Roosters.

9min: WAR 6-0 SYD

Roosters immediately responding with a quick set down the left side and gain 71m on the set but a floated kick is brought in perfectly by Maumalo to cut the momentum.

7min: WAR 6-0 SYD

WAR TRY! Big James Gavet is over the chalk for his first try in a Warriors jersey! Foran gets half a linebreak and is brought down close to the line. Luke recycles quickly back towards his right with Gavet in the midfielder and he bowls through two near the posts to score. Easy extras for Johnson.

5min: WAR 0-0 SYD

The pressure is still on the Roosters despite defusing the first set. Foran's kick on the last is reined in but a knock on in the first tackle sees a scrum for the Warriors just 10m out!

3min: WAR 0-0 SYD

Luke earns the Warriors a penalty as he's obstructed in playing the ball. Warriors kick for touch and set up on Roosters 20m. First big opportunity of the game for the Warriors.

2min: WAR 0-0 SYD

Good opening set from the Warriors as Johnson chips one into the left corner to pin the Roosters down inside their 10m. Roosters only get 35m on their first set in reply.

0min: WAR 0-0 SYD

Roosters get things underway at Mount Smart!

PREGAME

Ben Matulino during a Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. Source: Photosport

Ben Matulino may have shocked Warriors fans earlier this week when he announced he was leaving the team at the end of the season for the Tigers but there is only one thing on his mind at the moment.

Success with the Warriors in 2017, starting with the Roosters today.

Likely to again start on the bench, Matulino, who played his first game of the season in Melbourne after recovering from a knee infection, will be injected into the fray against the likes of Kiwis enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, returning forwards Mitch Aubusson and Dylan Napa and NSW Origin regular Boyd Cordner.

The fourth-placed Roosters will also have the power of ex-Warrior Sio Siua Taukeiaho to call on from the bench, who Matulino compared to the rampaging Jason Taumalolo.

"The amount of quality players in that team - nearly everyone in that forward pack is an international or representative player," Matulino said.

"They're traditionally a team that likes to bully players, big and tough through the middle, so we've got a big task on our hands."

Once one of the NRL's premier front rowers, Matulino struggled for consistent form in 2016 and was one of six players stood down from Test football after taking a cocktail of prescription drugs and energy drinks on an Auckland night out.

The Wellingtonian made 23 appearances last year as the side finished 10th, averaging 116 metres and just one offload per game.

TEAMS

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break against the Newcastle Knights. Source: Photosport

WAR: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Blake Ayshford, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. James Gavet,9. Issac Luke, 10. Jacob Lillyman, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Ryan Hoffman, 13. Simon Mannering.

WAR Interchange (from): 14. Nathaniel Roache, 15. Ligi Sao, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Ben Matulino, 18. Manu Vatuvei, 20. Albert Vete, 21. Bunty Afoa.

SYD: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Daniel Tupou ,3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall ,4. Joseph Manu ,5. Blake Ferguson ,6. Luke Keary ,7. Mitchell Pearce ,8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ,9. Jake Friend (c) ,10. Dylan Napa ,11. Boyd Cordner (c) ,12. Mitchell Aubusson ,13. Aidan Guerra