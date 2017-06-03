As it happened: Eels survive second half comeback as Warriors put in another painful performance across the ditch

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the round 13 NRL clash between the Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors from ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

FT: PAR 32 WAR 24

Gutherson gets the extras as the hooter goes and it's another painful loss for Warriors fans. Moments of brilliance are completely marred by head-scratching decisions and reckless discipline. The Warriors' winless drought overseas continues and the pressure they were feeling on the field in the second half will be nothing compared to what's coming their way off the field this week. That wraps up our coverage for tonight.

79min: PAR 32 WAR 24

PAR TRY! Gutherson goes in and that's the ballgame folks. Ball is played a few metres from the line, no markers and Gutherson at dummy knows it. He scoops it one-handed, shimmies left, steps right and dives through to score.

78min: PAR 26 WAR 24

And that should just about do the game. Mannering looks to draw and pass to Johnson but the pass is popped to no one on the Warriors' 40m. Eels scoop it up. Matulino then makes matters worse with a reckless head high tackle to give the Eels a penalty and a new set.

77min: PAR 26 WAR 24

Eels finish their set perfectly with a hard grubber into touch. Warriors scrum on their 10m.

75min: PAR 26 WAR 24

Warriors on their last tackle, they've made 60m on the set. They go left to Johnson, he draws and passes to Kata, its' a 2-on-1 for the Warriors, Kata just has to draw and pass, he draws, he passes...it forward. Big moment in the game. Eels scrum on their 20m.

74min: PAR 26 WAR 24

Warriors with a scrum on the their 20m after a decent set from the Eels is finished with a bouncing kick into touch.

72min: PAR 26 WAR 24

WAR TRY! RTS with a brilliant solo finish! Credit to Luke for another great dummyhalf run that breaks the line and gives the Warriors great field position on the last. Johnson gives the ball to RTS, he shimmies past one, steps past another and takes French with him over the chalk! Eight minutes. Two points. GAME ON!

69min: PAR 26 WAR 18

Warriors surivive repeat sets after the Eels earn a penalty. But a big tackle on the last stops the Eels one metre short.

67min: PAR 26 WAR 18

And the Warriors ruin a great set off the kickoff by giving away a free penalty to the Eels for another silly strip. Eels get a fresh set after being initially pinned in their 10m on the Warriors 40m.

65min: PAR 26 WAR 18

WAR TRY! Hoffman is in! Warriors again attack the left side of the field and it's another neat wrap around that sets up Hoffman to go through the same hole Mannering saw in the first half. It's not over yet but the Warriors have to keep this tempo until the end of the game.

63min: PAR 26 WAR 12

Johnson makes a break and he's finally brought down 10m out. Warriors quickly recycle and the Eels are penalised for being offside. Warriors MUST score here to ignite a comeback!

62min: PAR 26 WAR 12

Warriors set is cut short by a knock on. Eels scrum on the Warriors 40m. Luckily, the Eels lose it early in their set so the Warriors retain the ball again on their 30m.

60min: PAR 26 WAR 12

A horrid night from Johnson gets worse as he forces a basketball pass which is easily intercepted. Eels streak away to the Warriors' 40m but knock it on trying to keep the play alive. Warriors scrum but all the pressure they JUST built disappears with one questionable pass.

59min: PAR 26 WAR 12

Warriors get a penalty and a firestarter after Foran is nailed with a head-high by his old teammates. Some jersey grabbing breaks out but its quickly defused and a penalty is given. Warriors ball on Eels 20m.

58min: PAR 26 WAR 12

Eels give away the ball on halfway as their return set from kickoff is cut short by a loose pass from Moses sailing out of bounds. Warriors scrum on halfway.

55min: PAR 26 WAR 12

PAR TRY! Eels make it look too easy and Moeroa is in. Eels go left and Scott draws two before making the offload. Moeroa is there to grab it and Thompson makes a weak tackle attempt on the big man who easily shrugs him off to cross the chalk.

54min: PAR 20 WAR 12

Warriors give away back to back penalties and it's pressure time now! Eels with a new set on the Warriors 10m.

52min: PAR 20 WAR 12

Eels make a terrific set after the goal going 73m on the set and finishing with a grubber which RTS recovers.

50min: PAR 20 WAR 12

PAR TWO! And Johnson gives away a free penalty for blatently being offside on the last tackle. He gets an intercept and is immediately whistled. Eels will go for the free two points and Gutherson gets it.

48min: PAR 18 WAR 12

Warriors survive the set after the penalty but give away another penalty when the Eels get the ball back giving the Eels a new set just 10m out. Big defensive effort needed here.

45min: PAR 18 WAR 12

More painful choices from the Warriors as a brilliant linebreak again by Luke is botched on the last by a limp grubber from Ayshford. It's easily recovered by Rardradra who sets off but is brought down by RTS and Ayshford. RTS then strips the ball obviously and is penalised for it. Eels now get a start on the halfway instead of inside their 10m.

43min: PAR 18 WAR 12

Eels lose the ball on the fourth tackle so pressure dodged for now. Warriors make 58m in response and Johnson goes high to finish. Eels now in their 10m.

41min: PAR 18 WAR 12

That is not the start the Warriors wanted as Johnson kicks the ball out on the full on the last. Eels get to start their set back on halfway.

HT: PAR 18 WAR 12

The scores should be tied but Mannering for one reason or another decides to not offload to Johnson in a hole 5m from the line and goes to ground instead. Warriors on the next play go wide but Fusitu'a is taken out of bounds. Hooter goes and off they head to sheds. Painful firs half as Warriors show glimpses of last week but zero consistancy has them behind by six. No doubt Kearney will have some choice words ready.

39min: PAR 18 WAR 12

Warriors have one last chance here after a penalty is given against the Eels! Warriors with the ball 20m out.

38min: PAR 18 WAR 12

The Eels don't score but the Warriors have a horrid set in reply. 24m for five tackles. Johnson heaves it downfield to get some territory.

37min: PAR 18 WAR 12

Luke knocks the ball on early in the set so the Eels have one more good chance to score before the half. Eels scrum on the Warriors 30m to come.

36min: PAR 18 WAR 12

Eels playing with their tails up now and make massive metres on the set. 71m finished off with a grubber to the right corner but it's collected cleanly. Warriors start with the ball inside their 10m.

33min: PAR 18 WAR 12

PAR TRY! What a horror moment for Johnson. Warriors on the last go left to Johnson who looks to grubber but he misses the ball trying to kick it and it falls to the ground loose. Eels collect it and pass it to Radradra who sets off. RTS comes across to try and stop him but he's given a big fend and the Eels winger strides under the posts. End-to-end and pressure relieving all in one horrible, horrible, mistake by Johnson.

31min: PAR 12 WAR 12

Warriors get ANOTHER penalty as the Eels are tagged for being offside. They will start this set 35m from the Eels tryline. Converting here would be massive.

30min: PAR 12 WAR 12

Eels really under the pump as Warriors make 73m this time on their set thanks to a great linebreak by Kata. Warriors opt to a Johnson grubber on the last but Radradra reads it perfectly.

28min: PAR 12 WAR 12

Another great set after scoring for the Warriors. 59m gained and Johnson's kick pressures the Eels inside their 10m. They rake it in but the Warriors definitely have woken up now.

26min: PAR 12 WAR 12

WAR TRY! What a finish by Maumalo! Warriors rinse and repeat to score off a penalty again! They hit up in the middle early in the set before going to their right. It's quick hands down the line and Johnson taps a skip pass to Maumalo perfectly. Maumalo knows its him against French for the corner and after they double check with the Bunker, it shows he clearly won it! Warriors tie things back up!

24min: PAR 12 WAR 6

Gavet earns a penalty for the Warriors after a big run needs three to take him down and they are too slow releasing! Warriors get a new set on the Eels 20m. Can they convert again?

23min: PAR 12 WAR 6

Matulino gives away a penalty with a needless forearm so the Eels get a new set on the Warriors 30m but on the first tackle Edwards knocks it on! Warriors scrum on their 20m.

22min: PAR 12 WAR 6

Good set for the Warriors after the score. 49m on the set and Johnson finishes with a bouncing kick into touch. Eels with a scrum on their 10m.

19min: PAR 12 WAR 6

WAR TRY! Mannering waltzes in untouched off a beautiful short pass from Foran. Warriors made good metres early in the set to sit to right of the posts 10m out. They go left, Johnson connects with Foran, Foran sees the spread out Eels defence and Mannering runs his line perfectly into the goal. Pressure converted and so is the try by Johnson.

18min: PAR 12 WAR 0

Warriors get a penalty right on halfway after the Eels markers are ruled offside. That means they get a new set on the Eels' 30m. They'll want to convert here.

16min: PAR 12 WAR 0

Eels turn to have a scrum on their 10m after Luke makes a linebreak off the dummy run but there's no one to support him! Johnson salvages it with a good, high kick that Ayshford contests but he knocks it on just short of the tryline while in midair.

14min: PAR 12 WAR 0

Warriors have a scrum on their 10m after a kick from Moses on the last bounces out. Warriors didn't even rush him and he took his time picking where to put the ball.

13min: PAR 12 WAR 0

Warriors complete their set running up the middle with their set getting a much better kick to finish. Tough to read for French and he gets the bouncing ball on his 10m.

11min: PAR 12 WAR 0

Pritchard is off for the Eels after a nasty headknock with Mannering's knee. Eels make a good set off the kick off and pin the Warriors in their 20m.

9min: PAR 12 WAR 0

PAR TRY! Eels over again after Gutherson makes a linebreak from dummyhalf on the left side of the field. He scoops it up on his 30m and runs through a sleeping Warriors line before RTS makes the inital try-saving tackle on the Warriors' 20m. Eels recycle quickly down the line to the right wing and it's an easy finish for Hoffman with the Warriors still trying to reset from the linebreak.

7min: PAR 6 WAR 0

The set finishes poorly as Foran's kick goes too deep and it's caught in-goal on the full. Eels restart on their 20m.

6min: PAR 6 WAR 0

Zero count for the Warriors after Radrardra makes a break down the left wing in the first set off the kickoff. The Eels winger gets into trouble near the sideline and tries to offload back into field but Mannering dives on the lose ball. Warrios with the ball on thier 40m.

3min: PAR 6 WAR 0

PAR TRY! The Eels are in! Eels make good metres early in the set off the penalty. They're in the middle of the field and go right with a skip pass. Auava'a gets the finish after Kata comes out of line near the right wing and leaves a massive gap out wide for the Eels to work with. Poor defensive choice from Kata.

2min: PAR 0 WAR 0

Both sides complete their opening sets but Mannering gives away a penalty on the 3rd tackle. Eels with the restart on the Warriors' 40m.

KICKOFF

We're underway on a clear night in Sydney. Warriors kick things off. Lillyman is confirmed on the bench with Lisone, Vete and Roache.

PRE-GAME

Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against St George Illawarra Dragons. Source: Photosport

Warriors centre Solomone Kata will make his return from a calf strain when his side takes on Parramatta in Sydney tonight.

The 22-year-old Tongan-born Kiwi has missed his side's last two games with the knock, picked up in the Warriors' second-half capitulation to Penrith a fortnight ago, but will resume his customary left centre role.

Kata slots in for young gun Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who is named on an extended bench, with an in-form Ken Maumalo outside him.

David Fusitu'a moves to right wing to accommodate Kata, and will have the ever-reliable Blake Ayshford inside him at centre.

Veteran Manu Vatuvei remains crocked.

"With Solomone fit to return, we had to make a tough decision about leaving Charnze out," head coach Stephen Kearney said.

"He has done well since being given his opportunity."

Elsewhere, Kearney has stuck with the side that throttled an understrength Brisbane Broncos 28-10 in Auckland last Saturday.

The all-Kiwis spine of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke remains intact, as does the back-row trio of Simon Mannering, Bodene Thompson and Ryan Hoffman, who will play his 299th NRL game.

Of their 37 NRL clashes, Parramatta have won 20 and the Warriors 17.

TEAMS

PAR: Bevan French, Semi Radradra, Brad Takairangi, Kirisome Auva'a, Josh Hoffman, Clint Gutherson, Mitch Moses, Suaia Matagi, Kaysa Pritchard, Tim Mannah (c), Manu Ma'u, Tepai Moeroa, Nathan Brown

PAR Interchange: Beau Scott (c), Daniel Alvaro, Kenny Edwards, Siosaia Vave

WAR: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Blake Ayshford, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Ben Matulino, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering