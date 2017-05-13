As it happened: Courageous Panthers make incredible comeback to defeat Warriors

The Panthers have made a dramatic comeback after trailing at halftime by 22 points to defeat the Warriors 36-28 at Pepper Stadium in Sydney today.

FULLTIME - Warriors 28 Panthers 36

76 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 36

TRY! Tyrone Peachey dots over in the right hand corner and it looks to be all over for the Warriors with only minutes left on the clock.

Nathan Cleary lands the conversion.

73 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 30

Warriors play-maker Kieran Foran. Source: Photosport

68 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 30

The Warriors are in real trouble now with the momentum all in the Panthers favour.

59 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 30

TRY! Matt Moylan waltzes over breaking through two tries and the Panthers look like they may hit the lead with the way Nathan Cleary is kicking.

Cleary gets the Panthers in front with a successful conversion.

55 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 24

TRY! The Panthers go the length of the field with Isaah Yeo getting on the outside of his man before laying on an offload to Waqa Blake.

He takes on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and bumps him over before scoring - what a comeback.

Nathan Cleary gets the conversion.

53 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 18

TRY! After a bomb from Nathan Cleary his teammate Corey Harawira-Naera bats the ball back to Bryce Cartwright who puts a kick on out wide for Dallin Watene Zelezniak to score.

Nathan Cleary lands the kick from the sideline.

51 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 12

NO TRY! Nathan Cleary is denied a try after replays showed he knocked the ball on as he grounded the ball.

46 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 12

TRY! After back-to-back penalties the Panthers are the first to score after the break. And it is Isaah Yeo who scores his second running a good line off Bryce Cartwright who showed some great soft hands wih the pass.

Nathan Cleary nails the conversion.

40 mins - Warriors 28 Panthers 6

And we are back underway with Issac Luke kicking off to the Panthers.

HALFTIME - Warriors 28 Panthers 6

40 mins: Warriors 28 Panthers 6

PAY BACK! David Fusitua again comes up with a sensational intercept and goes more than 80-metres to score. Again it is Waqa Blake who almost catches him but Fusitua put on a nice left foot step 10m before the try-line to score.

Shaun Johnson is successful with the kick.

34 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 6

TRY! Kieran Foran again comes up with another stunning play, going to the line before putting in a grubber for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who scores his second try of the match.

Shaun Johnson gets the extras.

32 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 6

40/20 Kieran Foran shows his class kicking an excellent 40/20 on the last. Warriors now have another set inside the Warriors 20m line.

26 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 6

TRY! Isaah Yeo skips out of tackle from Warriors' Bodene Thompson from 15m out and he scores Panthers' first try of the match.

Nathan Cleary lands the conversion from in front.

23 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 0

Another mistake - Matt Moylan throws a dangerous pass on the second tackle which is Issac Luke intercepts. The Panthers are definitely making it hard for themselves to get back into this match.

17 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 0

TRY! The Warriors are on fire and have the Panthers under the pump. Sam Lisone goes to the line and finds Hoffman who runs a great line and virtually goes over the try-line untouched.

Shaun Johnson slots the conversion.

14 mins: Warriors 10 Panthers 0

TRY! The Warriors make the Panthers pay with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad dotting down in the corner after some nice passing from the Warriors backs.

Shaun Johnson misses the conversion from out wide.

11 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

INTERCEPT! David Fusitua plucks pass from Bryce Cartwright, he looks to in to score but Waqa Blake stops him three metres short of the try-line.

But Blake is given 10 minutes in the bin for professional foul holding on too long on Fusitua, slowing down the play.

6 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

TRY! The Warriors butchered the last set and opt to run. Issac Luke steps through two defenders before giving the ball to Tuivasa-Sheck and he frees it up to Fusitua.

Fusitua steps back on the inside and finds Thompson who then takes on the Panthers line and offloads to Kieran Foran who goes over the try-line.

Shaun Johnson adds the extras.

5 mins: Warriors 0 Panthers 0

First mistake of the game and Panthers' Nathan Cleary kicks early in the set as he attempts a 40/20. But his kick goes out on the full.

The Warriors now have an attacking scrum inside the Panthers' 40m.

KICK-OFF - Warriors 0 Panthers 0

And we are off! With the Panthers kicking off to the Warriors.

PRE-MATCH:

The Warriors are coming off a narrow 14-13 win over the Sydney Roosters last round.

Manu Vatuvei has been ruled out of today's fixture with the 'Beast' suffering a calf strain and he is replaced by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Solomone Kata returns from a hamstring injury and joins Blake Ayshford in the centres.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck plays his 100th first grade match with prop Sam Lisone playing his 50th game today for the New Zealand club.



The Panthers have currently lost their last five NRL matches.

TEAMS:

WARRIORS: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), David Fusitu'a, Blake Ayshford, Solomone Kata, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad*, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Jacob Lillyman, Bodene Thompson, Ryan Hoffman, Sam Lisone.

RESERVES: Nathaniel Roache, Ben Matulino, Ligi Sao, Bunty Afoa.

PANTHERS: Matt Moylan, Peta Hiku, Dean Whare, Waqa Blake, Dallin Watene Zelezniak, Bryce Cartwright, Nathan Cleary, James Tamou, Peter Wallace, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, James Fisher-Harris, Isaah Yeo, Trent Merrin.

RESERVES: Tyrone Peachey, Leilani Latu, Tim Browne, Corey Harawira-Naera.

