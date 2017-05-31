As it happened: Blues blowout! NSW wins by record-breaking margin in Brisbane after second half blitzing in Origin opener

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of game one of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

FT: QLD 4 NSW 28

That does it and it's a record-breaking win for NSW tonight. The 24-point winning margin is the biggest difference in their Origin history when playing in Brisbane, surpassing their 22 point win 2005. An exceptional first half from both sides was only followed up by one team in the second half. If Queensland weren't concerned about their squad selection before, they should be now.

78min: QLD 4 NSW 28

QLD can't make anything in their ensuing set so NSW run it out. Maloney kicks on the last and he finds touch to keep the clock ticking down. QLD scrum to come on their 20m.

75min: QLD 4 NSW 28

NSW DROPOUT! Tedesco comes sliding in for another save after a great set from QLD just can't get over the line. Cordner makes a try-saving tackle and holds the ball up so Cronk on the last tries a grubber from the reset but Tedesco is just everywhere tonight.

72min: QLD 4 NSW 28

Myles is in serious pain and it looks like he's hyperextended his elbow. He stays down as the medics come in but they give it a rub and he's keen to keep playing.

70min: QLD 4 NSW 28

QLD NO TRY! And Dugan makes up for it with a try-saving tackle at the other end! QLD run on the last and they find a hole from halfway with a skip pass and it's Guerra with the ball in the 2-on-1. He dummies Tedesco and has a clean run to the tryline. He goes to dive in and Dugan comes from behind and slaps the ball out of his outreaching hands! Bunker is called in to confirm it and it's just as embarrassing on a big screen as it is in words for Guerra. How did he not score there.

69min: QLD 4 NSW 28

And NSW, rather Josh Dugan again, blows it with a poor run near the sideline resulting in a tackle out of bounds.

68min: QLD 4 NSW 28

Myles loses the ball in the tackle near the end of the set so NSW has another attacking chance coming up with a scrum 35m out.

65min: QLD 4 NSW 28

NSW with the best defensive effort of the night. Maroons playing schoolyard styles with multiple offloads but each is wrapped up with another blue jersey flying in to stop it. QLD see an overlap on the right wing. It's a skip pass to Gagai. He's clear to the line from 8m out he goes to dive in and Tedesco comes from no where to take him out of bounds. Origin defence at its finest.

62min: QLD 4 NSW 28

QLD finally get a decent set as Maloney gives away a penalty for delaying play on the fourth tackle. The Maroons with a rare attacking chance this half as they start the set now on the Blues' 30m.

59min: QLD 4 NSW 28

NSW TRY! THE HAYNE PLANE TOUCHES DOWN! NSW spies numbers on the short side on the last and they try their like to great success. Peats takes it off the ground and passes to his left to Maloney, Maloney draws and passes to Graham and suddenly it's a 3-on-2. Graham with the quick flick to Hayne for the 2-on-1 and he channels his NFL skills to charge straight to the endzone untouched!

56min: QLD 4 NSW 24

NSW TRY! NSW get a great set off the kickoff finished off by a pinpoint kick from Maloney that has QLD start their set 1m from their line. Chambers is the run-on man but he knocks it on and Fifita scoops it up and dives in! Easy as you like and a this is turning into a blowout.

53min: QLD 4 NSW 18

Injury update: Both Pearce and Anthony Milford's nights are done! Milford was also concussed on the same play as Milford but after he took a shoulder to the head by a teammate too.

52min: QLD 4 NSW 18

NSW TRY! James Tedesco with the quick feet! An odd decision from QLD to go short on the dropout has backfired miserably as Hayne pulls it in on the left wing. NSW move it back to the middle. Bird makes a hit up and quickly plays the ball on the QLD 10m. Tedesco spots a hole the short side to his right and he steps back to the markers and rolls off them to score.

50min: QLD 4 NSW 12

QLD DROPOUT! Suddenly another penalty for NSW for a dangerous tackle has them on QLD's 40m. They get down to the 20m with hit ups. NSW goes right Pearce with the ball and he is obliterated as he passes by Chambers! Pearce stays down and he's taken off the pitch eventually as replays show it's a big, brutal shoulder to the head. QLD have a dropout after they had to knock the ball dead to finish the chaotic set.

48min: QLD 4 NSW 12

Brain explosion by Gillett hands NSW a penalty. High ball from QLD on the last and Tedesco is comfortably under it when Gillett arives. The ball finally comes down, Tedesco jumps up and Gillett tackles him before he touches the earth again. Free penalty.

47min: QLD 4 NSW 12

Clever set from NSW spearheaded by another strong run by Morris is finished miserably by Dugan's limp grubber. NSW get 60m on the set but QLD now with ball in hand on their 10m.

45min: QLD 4 NSW 12

NSW Go high on the last, it's a tough read for Gagai. He goes up, it's contested by Hayne. Gagai can't catch it! Ball is lose, Hayne dives and he knocks it on just short of the QLD tryline! QLD breathe a sigh of relief and play the ball.

42min: QLD 4 NSW 12

Just like the start of first 40min, big defence from QLD restricts NSW to 34m and they good metres in response. NSW now with the ball on their 20m as Ferguson takes it clean.

40min: QLD 4 NSW 12

Cameron Smith gets us going in the second half.

HT: QLD 4 NSW 12

NSW TRY! NSW score on the halftime hooter and what a silencer at Suncorp! Fifita is back on the pitch and makes another MASSIVE 20m run up the middle after stepping inside his man and he brings himself down in the end by tripping up on the QLD 40m. NSW opt to run on the last from 30m out and it proves fatal. Ball comes to Graham in the middle of the pitch and he flicks a top notch inside ball to Tedesco in a gaping hole. Tedesco draws in Boyd and flicks to Pearce who dives in under the posts.! Big moment in the game folks! We'll be back after we, like the players, catch our breath.

38min: QLD 4 NSW 6

QLD look to have their tales up here as O'Neill makes another linebreak but he's wrapped up on the NSW 30m. They grubber down the left wing and Ferguson pulls it in.

35min: QLD 4 NSW 6

QLD TRY! WHAT A TRY! Oates gets the finish but this is a Queensland special! It starts the tackle beforehand as Smith delivers a perfect run on ball to O'Neill on halfway. O'Neill draws Morris and passes to Gagai. Gagai runs in space all the way down to 10m and Tedesco makes the try saving tackle. Ball recycled quickly to Smith, he passes to Cronk in the midfield and Cronk cross kicks to Oates. Oates saws, grabs it, and puts it down. AMAZING! Smith can't get the extras and he looks fatigued. You can't blame him. This has been non stop!

32min: QLD 0 NSW 6

Smith on the left side of the pitch with a perfect kick on the last grubbers through from 30m out back towards the posts. Tedesco reads it perfectly and slides in to grab it again! Cronk goes flying past trying to make the tackle.

30min: QLD 0 NSW 6

Maloney on the last 10m out. He looks to the left wing, three out there, he grubbers and Gagai takes it in on the full! What a try-saving grab! QLD get a restart on their 20m.

29min: QLD 0 NSW 6

BIG defense completely shuts down QLD and NSW restrict them to JUST SEVEN METRES for the set! Cooper kicks from his 10m on the last and Tedesco grabs it on the full and runs it back 20m to set NSW up on QLD's 30m. Big set to come.

27min: QLD 0 NSW 6

NSW change their tac and go high to Gagai on the last but he's just as comfortable. QLD run it back but NSW are quick from the line and it's a good defensive set. Cronk thumps it downfield and finds touch on the last. NSW scrum to come on their 20m. Fun fact, both teams have had 14 sets. Both teams have completed 14 sets. Immaculate footy!

23min: QLD 0 NSW 6

Big run from Fifita but he may have issues. He's come off and the medical team are looking at his head. NSW try a grubber on the last but Gagai reads it perfectly and grabs it on the first bounce before running it back! Big set for QLD follows. They go high on the last to the right wing. Morris tries to grab it but he can't! He knocks it back and Tedesco is there to clean up. NSW with ball in hand just outside their tryline.

20min: QLD 0 NSW 6

Maroons attack on the last from 40m out as they send it down the line to the right wing. Cronk appears inside Gagai. He grubbers, its got good weight but Tedesco slides in and nabs it! This is some brilliant footy. No stoppages, lots of big run ups and creative options on the last. QLD back with ball in hand and on the last Smith decides the teams need a breather and he chips one into the left corner and it rolls out for a scrum. NSW scrum on their 10m.

18min: QLD 0 NSW 6

Cronk goes high on the last at the Blues' 40m but it's taken in by Tedesco again. NSW run it back through the middle before sending another high ball to Oates on the last. That seems to be a strategy but it's not working. Oates looks composed.

16min: QLD 0 NSW 6

NSW brings it back through Fifita once again but they can't finish the set strongly again! QLD get the ball back through Oates who has been solid under the high ball so far. Thaiday warming up on the side. Early injection for QLD?

13min: QLD 0 NSW 6

Oates pulls in a tough kick and shrugs off Morris before setting off. He gets 20m. It's followed up by a big run by Gagai. Cronk puts Gillett in space and suddenly QLD has gone the length of the field in one set! Final tackle comes up, it's a skip pass to Oates but he's wrapped up straight away. NSW injury concerns as Ferguson looks in pain after the tackle. Might be his knee.

11min: QLD 0 NSW 6

NSW get good ball movement through another offload in the middle of the field but Pearce is left with no options on the last and his limp grubber is soaked up easily. Pressure defused.

9min: QLD 0 NSW 6

NSW respond to their first try with a strong set of six. QLD get pinned down in their half and NSW force the error! It's a knock on and the Blues will have the ball on the QLD 40m.

6min: QLD 0 NSW 6

NSW TRY! MALONEY IS IN! Woods gets an offload for extra metres early in the set. Pearce gets an inside ball to Fifita and he busts through the middle. A perfect offload to his Sharks teammate sees Maloney off and running and he's in under the posts! Where did that come from?! Easy two for Maloney and suddenly, NSW out in front.

5min: QLD 0 NSW 0

QLD NO TRY! Boyd grubbers to the left corner to finish the six but the ball takes a big bounce to save NSW. Oates stils lunges to try and bring it in but it doesn't look pretty. Bunker confirms a knock on. Maroons looking good in opening minutes.

4min: QLD 0 NSW 0

Another big defensive effort from QLD as they peg NSW deep in their half again. 33m for the Blues on this set. THey kick it downfield, Boyd runs it back and he earns the first penalty of the game! Woods holding him down too long. Smith kicks for touch in his 40th Origin match and now it's QLD with a start on the Blues' 40m.

2min: QLD 0 NSW 0

Queensland get through their opening set cleanly for 42m and immediately shut down NSW with big first-up tackles and the Suncorp crowd are loving it! Only 29m for the Blues in their first set.

KICKOFF

All the pregame antics are out of the way. The Australian national anthem has been sung and we're finally ready to get things going. Suncorp roars as Maloney kicks things off for NSW and we're underway with State of Origin 1 on a pristine pitch in Brisbane!

PRE-GAME

Josh Morris of the Blues scores a try which was later over turned by the bunker during game one of the State Of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons Source: Getty

Queensland are confident Anthony Milford is ready to become the first Maroon to fill Johnathan Thurston's boots in 12 years for tonight's State of Origin opener.



Milford has been named in the No.6 jersey for the clash at Suncorp Stadium, alongside Cooper Cronk in a tantalising halves battle against NSW's James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce.



Due to a shoulder injury it will mark the first time since 2004 that Thurston won't run out in the halves for Queensland, but Maroons assistant coach Anthony Seibold said the veteran's presence in camp had boosted Milford.



"What better education than to have JT there," Seibold said today.



"To make his debut with Cooper Cronk, Darius (Boyd) and Cameron Smith, he's got some really experienced guys around him."



Thurston is one of a number of key members of the Maroons' attacking structure missing along with Billy Slater and Origin's greatest try-scorer Greg Inglis.



Meanwhile, the Blues' ability to score points has also been a focus.

Mitchell Pearce return at halfback has been at the centre of the build up, but NSW assistant coach John Cartwright said the decision to train Laurie Daley's team at Kingscliff until Monday had allowed them to avoid most of the hype.



"A lot of the guys have played Origin, they've played grand finals and big games," Cartwright said.



"We just try and encourage them to prepare the way they normally would."



The Blues have maintained a low-key preparation, training for only five minutes on the Gold Coast on Tuesday and opting against a guest speaker or jersey presentation at dinner on Origin eve.



Cartwright said it had also helped allow them to avoid the discussion surrounding Queensland's selections, including the absence of Thurston and discussion of whether utility Michael Morgan could start for Milford.



"It's pretty much been 95 per cent about us," Cartwright said.



"We're not focused on who can play for them, who is out for them."

TEAMS

QLD: Darius Boyd, Corey Oates, Will Chambers, Justin O’Neill, Dane Gagai, Anthony Milford, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (c), Nate Myles, Josh Papalii, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.

QLD Interchange: Michael Morgan, Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra, Jacob Lillyman, Jarrod Wallace (18th man)

NSW: James Tedesco, Brett Morris, Josh Dugan, Jarryd Hayne, Blake Ferguson, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Aaron Woods, Nathan Peats, Andrew Fifita, Josh Jackson, Boyd Cordner (c), Tyson Frizell.