Handshakes after Storm-Roosters match fuels speculation of falling out between Cam Smith and Cronk

The post-match handshakes following the Melbourne Storm’s one-point win over the Roosters is fuelling more speculation that former teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk have fallen out.

There was no embrace between Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith

Smith kicked a field goal to give the Storm a 9-8 win at Adelaide Oval with Cronk hugging his former teammates after the full-time whistle, except for one.

The pair, who started playing together alongside Billy Slater as teenagers in Brisbane, shook hands but didn’t embrace and gave one another a cursory handshake.

The moment fuelled further speculation that the pair had fallen out over Cronk’s decision to move to the Roosters from the Storm at the end of last season.

Cooper Cronk embraced the rest of his former teammates.

Smith was absent from Cronk’s wedding to TV presenter Tara Rushton in Sydney before Christmas with the Storm announcing that Smith had planned a holiday.

There have been reports that Smith was unhappy with Cronk’s move to the Roosters.

The pair were critical to success enjoyed by the Storm, Queensland and Australia over the last decade.

