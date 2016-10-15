'I had to make a tough call' - Martin Taupau withdraws from Kiwis, declares allegiance to Toa Samoa

Sea Eagles prop Martin Taupau has announced he is switching international allegiance back to Toa Samoa after four years with the Kiwis.

Taupau was named in last night's preliminary squad for the Kiwis ahead of their Test against Mate Ma'a Tonga but has revealed on social media this morning he has withdrawn.

"After hours of soul searching and plenty of discussion with my fiancée and family, I had to make a tough call to the NZ Kiwis coach Michael Maguire this morning to inform him that I have made the decision to make myself unavailable for selection for the NZ Kiwis, and elected to make myself available for the Toa Samoa team once again," Taupau said.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that were given to me and the ability to represent my birth nation. In 2010 I had the honour of captaining the Junior Kiwis and then made my international debut in 2014.

"Since then I have worn the NZ jersey with pride and passion and will forever cherish every moment."

Taupau played one Test for Samoa in 2013 but switched to the Kiwis a year later and has gone on to make 24 appearances.

It's not yet clear if Maguire will replace Taupau for the Mate Ma'a Tonga Test which takes place on June 22 at Mt Smart Stadium.