TODAY |

'I had to make a tough call' - Martin Taupau withdraws from Kiwis, declares allegiance to Toa Samoa

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis
Pacific Islands

Sea Eagles prop Martin Taupau has announced he is switching international allegiance back to Toa Samoa after four years with the Kiwis.

Taupau was named in last night's preliminary squad for the Kiwis ahead of their Test against Mate Ma'a Tonga but has revealed on social media this morning he has withdrawn.

"After hours of soul searching and plenty of discussion with my fiancée and family, I had to make a tough call to the NZ Kiwis coach Michael Maguire this morning to inform him that I have made the decision to make myself unavailable for selection for the NZ Kiwis, and elected to make myself available for the Toa Samoa team once again," Taupau said.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that were given to me and the ability to represent my birth nation. In 2010 I had the honour of captaining the Junior Kiwis and then made my international debut in 2014.

"Since then I have worn the NZ jersey with pride and passion and will forever cherish every moment."

Taupau played one Test for Samoa in 2013 but switched to the Kiwis a year later and has gone on to make 24 appearances.

It's not yet clear if Maguire will replace Taupau for the Mate Ma'a Tonga Test which takes place on June 22 at Mt Smart Stadium.

On the same night, Toa Samoa play Papua New Guinea in Sydney.

Martin Taupau, Adam Blair and Kodi Nikorima of the Kiwis perform the Haka
Martin Taupau, Adam Blair and Kodi Nikorima of the Kiwis perform the Haka Source: Getty
More From
League
Kiwis
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
The Kiwi side couldn't claw back their rivals, losing 25-17 in their final pool game.
NZ dumped out of Under-20 Rugby World Cup despite rivals having three players sin-binned
2
Nik Hayes floored a Czech hitter with a fastball that hit the batter’s helmet.
Czech Republic hitter floored by high fastball as Black Sox open World Cup title defence with win
3
England women’s player Fran Walsh hauled in this ripper in her side’s big win over the West Indies overnight.
Watch: English cricketer flies through the air, takes catch of the year contender
4
The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.
Mate Ma'a Tonga name strong forward pack for Kiwis Test, but scrambling in the halves
5
Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:42
Coach Toutai Kefu said his players draw strength from family and emotion, so are looking forward to a warm welcome when they play at Eden Park.

Tongan rugby team hoping to draw on passionate Auckland support ahead of World Cup
01:18
The Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Warriors five-eighth will join Leeds Rhinos next year.

Mate Ma'a Tonga name strong forward pack for Kiwis Test, but scrambling in the halves
Ngatupuna Raela, known as Puna, was travelling with family friend Marc Pearce, on a holiday when she was detained in Los Angeles for two weeks.

US Customs says 'questionable material' on caregiver's phone led to detention of Cook Islands girl
00:17
The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.

‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks