A grubber, a deflection and a cross kick - Titans pull out all the tools to score sensational team try against Bulldogs

Canterbury have slumped to their worst start in 54 seasons after being thumped 32-10 by Gold Coast.

The Titans couldn't have done much else to set up Anthony Don.
Source: SKY

The Bulldogs had much to play for at their spiritual home of Belmore Sportsground, with Moses Mbye featuring in his last NRL game for the club, but they were woeful in the six tries to two defeat.

With just three wins under their belt this year, it's the club's worst start through 14 games since their wooden spoon season in 1964.

The 22-point loss was the side's worst under Dean Pay and saw them slip to 15th on the ladder.

Halfback Ash Taylor was chief destroyer, setting up three of the Titans' six tries.

Michael Gordon ran for 183 metres, grabbed two first-half tries and made four linebreaks, while Ryan James made a compelling case for a NSW call-up, racking up 121 metres, 44 tackles, a linebreak, two tackle breaks and a try in a 73-minute effort.

Gordon's early double had the Titans scoring at nearly a point a minute.

James went into the game looking to prove something to the NSW selectors with Reagan Campbell-Gillard (broken jaw) ruled out for Origin II and made a big statement when he powered past Blues prop David Klemmer to score.

Reimis Smith looked like he was set to run 90 metres untouched however the play was called back because of a Bulldogs touch.

And from the next play the Titans spread it from the scrum and went 22-0 up when a flying Anthony Don crossed in their corner.

The Bulldogs' only joy in the first-half came when Mbye - who departs for the Wests Tigers in a mid-season move next week - crossed in the shadows of the break.

After leading 22-4 at halftime, the Titans extended their lead when they ran it on the last and Taylor showed great vision to chip for an unmarked Phillip Sami, effectively sealing the game.

Klemmer could come under the scrutiny of the match review committee for a late shot on AJ Brimson in the final minutes.

