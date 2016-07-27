Groin injury ruins Peter Wallace's dream State of Origin recall

Peter Wallace has been denied a dream recall to the NSW State of Origin team after scans revealed a groin injury that will rule him out for six weeks.



Peter Wallace and Trent Merrin celebrates Tyrone Peachey of the Panthers try during a NRL match between the Warriors and Penrith at AMI stadium, Christchurch. Source: Photosport

Nathan Peats is now likely to make his debut for the Blues after being a notable absentee from Gold Coast training today.



He is believed to have joined NSW camp ahead of the series-opener on May 31.



Jarryd Hayne was also missing from Titans' training, seemingly confirming he will play in his first Origin since leaving the NRL for the NFL at the end of 2014.



Wests Tigers pair James Tedesco and Aaron Woods were also nowhere to be seen at a club media day at Concord.

