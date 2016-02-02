'Greg's got some big boots to fill' - Rabbitohs expect Inglis to deliver at fullback in top four clash against Warriors

It's not often Greg Inglis goes under the blowtorch to match the deeds of a South Sydney team-mate.



Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis. Source: Photosport

However, coach Anthony Seibold says the Queensland and Australian star centre has big boots to fill when he starts in his former position of fullback against the Warriors on Saturday.



Seibold believes the Rabbitohs will miss the presence of regular custodian Alex Johnston, who injured a hamstring in the thrilling 20-19 win over North Queensland - their fifth victory in the last six matches.



Inglis shuffled back late in the game and Seibold said the 31-year-old was pleased to get a week's practice under his belt to help rekindle his fullback skills.



"It's big shoes to fill because we feel Alex has been really consistent this year," Seibold said.



"I've been particularly impressed with his defence but he also features quite heavily in line break assists and line breaks this year.



"Greg's got some big boots to fill but if there's somebody you want to put back there, it's probably Greg."



Seibold expects Inglis to endure a taxing 80 minutes in Auckland dealing with the kicking game of a player he rates the Warriors' best in 2018.



Blake Green has brought the composure the Kiwi club have lacked, Seibold says, and wouldn't be surprised if the veteran half was in the "conversation" for Blues Origin selection.



"If you have a look at his previous couple of seasons, he's been a very consistent player," Seibold said of Green, who he coached previously as an assistant at the Melbourne Storm.



"He added a lot to Manly last year. Some of the players like Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans really valued having Blake in their team.

