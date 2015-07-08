 

Greg Inglis would be 'honoured' if selected to succeed Cameron Smith as Maroons captain

South Sydney skipper Greg Inglis says it would be a huge honour to succeed Cameron Smith as Queensland captain.

Greg Inglis of the Marrons celebrates a penatly during game three of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 8, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Queenland's Greg inglis and Cooper Cronk celebrate a penalty during State of Origin III

Along with Melbourne Storm's Billy Slater, Inglis is seen as the prime candidate to lead the Maroons out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 6 in Origin I, following Smith's shock retirement from representative football.

Between them Smith and predecessor Darren Lockyer have led Queensland since 2004 and Inglis made a point on Saturday night of paying tribute to the influence the two have had on his leadership style.

"If it does come around it's a great privilege and honour," Inglis said.

"There's been great captains in the past. Cameron Smith has been captain for a long time and before that Locky.

"Where I learned my leadership from is pretty much those two in that arena."

Inglis' Souths coach Anthony Seibold, who served as an assistant to Maroons coach Kevin Walters last year, is backing his club skipper to take the reigns.

"I'd endorse Greg to be the captain of the team," Seibold said.

"Kevin and the selectors will make the right decision. I don't want to add to the commentary.

"But everyone knows what I think of Greg. He's been a terrific leader and a great help to me in my first year as head coach.

"I certainly would endorse him 100 per cent. I'd love to see him lead his state."

