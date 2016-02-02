Greg Inglis tells Rabbitohs he's No.1

Greg Inglis has told South Sydney coaching staff he has no plans to shift from fullback this NRL season after rotating through the Rabbitohs' backline in 2016.

Inglis featured in the centres and the halves for Souths midway through last season, but reverted to the No.1 jersey as the Rabbitohs missed the finals for the first time since 2011.

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis. Source: Photosport

However, Inglis said he had no such plans of playing anywhere besides fullback in 2017.

"I've definitely made the coaching team know that I want to play fullback this year," Inglis said.

"I've put my hand up that I want to play there."

The 30-year-old made his name at Melbourne in the centres, before becoming one of the key players in South Sydney's first premiership in 43 years when he shifted to No.1.

But Inglis said he had been unhappy with his form since the 2014 decider.

"The last few years hasn't been that great for me personally.

"It's just been a non-consistent basis for me," something he believes has to change.

"As a leader of the club, I know personally that I have to perform each week."

Inglis said he and the rest of the Rabbitohs' spine would encourage five-eighth Cody Walker to take an ad-lib approach to his football this season.

Walker will enjoy his first full season in the No.6 jersey, after swapping between there and the fullback role in his rookie year in 2016.

"We want him to play pretty much off the top of his head," Inglis said.

"He's an instinctive player and we don't want to give him too much structure.