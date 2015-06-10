Greg Inglis scratched from State of Origin III with broken thumb

Life after the Big Three couldn't get any worse for Queensland - or so they thought.



Greg Inglis in action for Queensland in State of Origin I Source: Getty

In a hammer blow to the Maroons' hopes of avoiding a State of Origin series whitewash, Queensland captain Greg Inglis has been ruled out of July 11's dead rubber with a broken thumb.



Billy Slater is expected to take over the reins in his 31st and final Origin.



The Maroons delayed their scheduled game three team announcement until today after Inglis went down in South Sydney's 21-20 NRL win over North Queensland in Cairns.



The bombshell came just hours after boom Maroons rookie Kalyn Ponga (hamstring) was told he faced up to a month on the sidelines.



And it's believed Sydney Roosters prop Dylan Napa (knee) may also be in serious doubt.



But it was Inglis' injury that sent the Maroons scrambling last night.



Queensland were set to unveil their Origin III line-up via the QRL website.



However, they won't name their squad until Monday morning after Inglis was sent to hospital for scans on his right thumb that was injured in the dying minutes of the Rabbitohs' victory.



"Inglis suffered a broken thumb in today's NRL clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns," a QRL statement said.



"Maroons coaching staff and selectors have needed time to liaise this evening with the Rabbitohs club to confirm the injury and are organising a suitable replacement.



"Due to this unforeseen circumstance, naming of the team could be delayed possibly as late as the morning of Monday, July 2."



The loss of 32-Origin veteran Inglis is another blow to the battling Maroons as they try to send out retiring Maroons great Slater in style.



They are trying to avoid only the fourth NSW series whitewash in Origin history and first since 2000.



Queensland coach Kevin Walters faces his third-straight match plagued by injury dramas in a nightmare start to life without retired Maroons greats Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.



Maroons began a desperate search for a replacement centre on Sunday night but they might push winger Dane Gagai into the centres with Will Chambers and recall Brisbane winger Corey Oates.



Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans is reportedly set to replace Ben Hunt at halfback, ending three years in the Origin wilderness.



Despite his much criticised game two, Hunt may yet still feature as Queensland's bench utility after Ponga was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Newcastle's loss to Canterbury on Saturday.

Brisbane's Anthony Milford, Wests Tigers recruit Moses Mbye and Gold Coast No.7 Ash Taylor are other candidates to replace 20-year-old Ponga, who made one of the great Origin debuts in Queensland's game two defeat.

