 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Greg Inglis scratched from State of Origin III with broken thumb

share

Source:

AAP

Life after the Big Three couldn't get any worse for Queensland - or so they thought.

Greg Inglis in action for Queensland in State of Origin I

Source: Getty

In a hammer blow to the Maroons' hopes of avoiding a State of Origin series whitewash, Queensland captain Greg Inglis has been ruled out of July 11's dead rubber with a broken thumb.

Billy Slater is expected to take over the reins in his 31st and final Origin.

The Maroons delayed their scheduled game three team announcement until today after Inglis went down in South Sydney's 21-20 NRL win over North Queensland in Cairns.

The bombshell came just hours after boom Maroons rookie Kalyn Ponga (hamstring) was told he faced up to a month on the sidelines.

And it's believed Sydney Roosters prop Dylan Napa (knee) may also be in serious doubt.

But it was Inglis' injury that sent the Maroons scrambling last night.

Queensland were set to unveil their Origin III line-up via the QRL website.

However, they won't name their squad until Monday morning after Inglis was sent to hospital for scans on his right thumb that was injured in the dying minutes of the Rabbitohs' victory.

"Inglis suffered a broken thumb in today's NRL clash between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns," a QRL statement said.

"Maroons coaching staff and selectors have needed time to liaise this evening with the Rabbitohs club to confirm the injury and are organising a suitable replacement.

"Due to this unforeseen circumstance, naming of the team could be delayed possibly as late as the morning of Monday, July 2."

The loss of 32-Origin veteran Inglis is another blow to the battling Maroons as they try to send out retiring Maroons great Slater in style.

They are trying to avoid only the fourth NSW series whitewash in Origin history and first since 2000.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters faces his third-straight match plagued by injury dramas in a nightmare start to life without retired Maroons greats Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.

Maroons began a desperate search for a replacement centre on Sunday night but they might push winger Dane Gagai into the centres with Will Chambers and recall Brisbane winger Corey Oates.

Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans is reportedly set to replace Ben Hunt at halfback, ending three years in the Origin wilderness.

Despite his much criticised game two, Hunt may yet still feature as Queensland's bench utility after Ponga was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Newcastle's loss to Canterbury on Saturday.

Brisbane's Anthony Milford, Wests Tigers recruit Moses Mbye and Gold Coast No.7 Ash Taylor are other candidates to replace 20-year-old Ponga, who made one of the great Origin debuts in Queensland's game two defeat.

Brisbane forward Joe Ofahengaue is reportedly set to make his Origin debut off the bench.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Tall Blacks Issac Fotu (L) jumps to take a pass with Korea's Jongkyu Kim during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Tall Blacks powerhouse Isaac Fotu turns down NBA invitation to play World Cup qualifier - 'It didn't take long to decide'

00:15
2
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

Watch: Russia stun Spain in penalty shootout, book spot in World Cup quarter-finals

3
Luke McAlister

'It's been one hell of a ride' - Luke McAlister retires from rugby

4
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Is the NRL's top eight set in stone? Six-point gap emerges on ladder with nine rounds left

5
Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley of New Zealand sits in his car during the first practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne, Friday, March 23, 2018. The first race of the 2018 seasons is on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Brendon Hartley fails to finish once again as Max Verstappen claims Austrian Grand Prix

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 