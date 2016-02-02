 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Greg Inglis expected to make awaited return to NRL in first round after time away treating depression

share

Source:

AAP

South Sydney captain Greg Inglis is ready to make his much-anticipated comeback to the NRL, according to star recruit Dane Gagai.

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs bleeding from the nose NRL - Rabbitohs v Warriors, July 7 2013 NIB Stadium, PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA Photographer - Travis Hayto

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis.

Source: Photosport

Inglis was widely expected to make his return in round one after tearing his ACL in the opening game of last season and undergoing treatment for depression later in the year.

Recently-appointed Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold has since cooled on the exact timing of Inglis's comeback, however, Gagai insists there is no issue with the star's physical fitness.

"His recovery is going well. He actually ran me down today. I'm not too happy about that to be honest ... but I was gassed," Gagai said.

Gagai revealed Inglis had played a role in luring him from the Newcastle Knights to Redfern, as well as the club's desire for him to help them remain a finals contender.

The Rabbitohs finished 12th in the past two seasons.

"We had a conversation when it was brought up but there was a lot more too it," Gagai said.

"It was the club in general that showed a real interest in trying to get me and told me that I could help the club achieve the things it's wanting to achieve.

"So now I'm here it's up to me to make sure I do everything I can to make sure we have the success we are working so hard for."

He said competing for a premiership was the major difference between the Rabbitohs and Knights, where he was part of rebuilding a team that claimed the past three wooden spoons.

"I've come into a team where it was a bit tough where we were rebuilding. But (here) we've got the likes of Greg coming back, you've got Sam (Burgess) and Robbie Farah," he said.

"And we've got a lot of experienced players. It's good to have that around and I can just focus on doing my job for the club."

What position Inglis comes back to also remains unclear, however, Gagai hopes to cement his spot at right centre after being switched between fullback and the frontline last year.

"I love to play in that right centre role, that's my preferred position," Gagai said.

"Whatever the coach sees is best for the team, I'll play that role.

"But for the moment I'm eyeing that right centre, so I'm doing everything I can to perform at training and make that my spot."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

01:26
2
Spencer says he still backs his footy skills at 42-years-old.

Watch: 'When do I ever keep it simple, mate?!' King Carlos hoping to turn back the clock with razzle-dazzle plays at Brisbane 10s

02:05
3
While companies like Amazon, Doritos and the NFL hit the mark, some came under fire for their time slot in the Big Game.

Celebrity voice-overs, lip-sync battles and Dirty Dancing: Who won this year's Super Bowl ad war?

00:29
4
At least 65 of the victims are to confront Larry Nassar in the last of three sentencing hearings.

Disgraced former US gymnastics doctor given third long prison sentence in ongoing sex-abuse case

00:15
5
Watford scored three times in seven minutes to secure a superb 4-1 win.

Watford stun 10-man Chelsea with three quickfire goals in final minutes of Premier League match for upset win

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 