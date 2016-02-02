Greg Inglis expected to make awaited return to NRL in first round after time away treating depression

South Sydney captain Greg Inglis is ready to make his much-anticipated comeback to the NRL, according to star recruit Dane Gagai.

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis. Source: Photosport

Inglis was widely expected to make his return in round one after tearing his ACL in the opening game of last season and undergoing treatment for depression later in the year.

Recently-appointed Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold has since cooled on the exact timing of Inglis's comeback, however, Gagai insists there is no issue with the star's physical fitness.

"His recovery is going well. He actually ran me down today. I'm not too happy about that to be honest ... but I was gassed," Gagai said.

Gagai revealed Inglis had played a role in luring him from the Newcastle Knights to Redfern, as well as the club's desire for him to help them remain a finals contender.

The Rabbitohs finished 12th in the past two seasons.

"We had a conversation when it was brought up but there was a lot more too it," Gagai said.

"It was the club in general that showed a real interest in trying to get me and told me that I could help the club achieve the things it's wanting to achieve.

"So now I'm here it's up to me to make sure I do everything I can to make sure we have the success we are working so hard for."

He said competing for a premiership was the major difference between the Rabbitohs and Knights, where he was part of rebuilding a team that claimed the past three wooden spoons.

"I've come into a team where it was a bit tough where we were rebuilding. But (here) we've got the likes of Greg coming back, you've got Sam (Burgess) and Robbie Farah," he said.

"And we've got a lot of experienced players. It's good to have that around and I can just focus on doing my job for the club."

What position Inglis comes back to also remains unclear, however, Gagai hopes to cement his spot at right centre after being switched between fullback and the frontline last year.

"I love to play in that right centre role, that's my preferred position," Gagai said.

"Whatever the coach sees is best for the team, I'll play that role.