Greg Inglis backed to 'create havoc' as Queensland captain

The game plan will be simple for Greg Inglis when he makes his triumphant State of Origin return from injury as Queensland's new skipper - wreak havoc.



Greg Inglis in action for Queensland in State of Origin I Source: Getty

After missing the 2017 series with a knee injury, Inglis, 31, will take over the Maroons reins from retired skipper Cameron Smith in June 6's Origin opener in Melbourne after being named in a new-look squad.



Maroons chairman of selectors Gene Miles admitted veteran fullback Billy Slater was also discussed as the man to take over from Smith who recently joined Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk in representative retirement.



But Miles said South Sydney skipper Inglis' ability to lead by example won the 30 Origin game veteran the nod.



And he believed the devastating centre would give a not so subtle reminder of his talents in his comeback match next week.



"He will lead by example. I don't think Greg is great talker but all we want Greg to do is tuck the ball in and create havoc which he is very good at doing," Miles said.



"Billy was discussed (as captain) but Greg got the gig and I am very pleased for him.



"I would dare say with the fantastic captaincy job he is doing for the Rabbitohs, that will transition into Origin."



Inglis has earned the Maroons captaincy 12 years after making his Origin debut.



"I could hear the excitement in his voice," Queensland coach Kevin Walters said of telling Inglis the good news.



"I think Greg can influence a game physically with his attack, the way he carries the ball, defensively, and just in his efforts.



"And he is quite an imposing man not dissimilar to Mal (Meninga) or Geno (Miles), those Queensland centres who are big, strong and aggressive."



Miles was not concerned about denying Inglis a potentially devastating reunion with his good mate Darius Boyd who was overlooked for game one.



Cronulla's Test flyer Valentine Holmes beat 28-Origin veteran Boyd to the left wing spot.



As a Maroons winger, Boyd had combined with left centre Inglis to score a staggering total of 35 Origin tries.



"That's been the most potent left hand side we have had in Origin history," Miles said.

