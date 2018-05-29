 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Green NSW back line makes former Blues skipper Paul Gallen nervous

share

Source:

AAP

Paul Gallen says Brad Fittler's "rocks and diamonds" back line makes him nervous ahead of next week's State of Origin series opener in Melbourne.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 01: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm scores a try during the 2017 NRL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at ANZ Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm.

Source: Getty

Fittler confirmed on Monday night that James Tedesco would be the only surviving player from last year's back five, with wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Tom Trbojevic along with centres Latrell Mitchell and James Roberts the new faces.

There are particular concerns over Roberts' and Mitchell's defence heading into their debuts, given they will be marking Will Chambers and Greg Inglis respectively.

While former Blues captain Gallen said he was confident of a NSW series victory, he admitted to being concerned about the new-look back line.

"These guys up against this star studded back line makes me nervous," Gallen told the Nine Network's 100% Footy.

"The back line for NSW sure has speed and we want to get the ball to them early, but do you think Greg Inglis and Will Chambers are going to let them run around them and score?

"I would have had (Blake) Ferguson and (Josh) Dugan in the side as well. They are big bodies, they help the forwards get out of their own end, they are another kick option and they are good defensively as well.

"I think what happened last year (with the lengthy pub visit in camp) has totally gone against them and they are probably red-penned from Origin, maybe forever."

Gallen also raised concerns about the backs' ability to help work the ball out of their own end early in sets after Fittler moved away from bigger bodies in his back five.

The selections signified a change from former coach Laurie Daley, who preferred Ferguson, Dugan and the injured Josh Mansour in his backs.

"It's the way the game is at the moment (selecting bigger bodies)," Gallen said.

NSW Blues skipper Paul Gallen is set to play his last Origin series.

Source: Photosport

"Latrell Mitchell on the weekend didn't have a touch of the ball until the 56th minute. He had two carries the whole game.

"And that's not a bloke putting himself into the game. In Origin he has to put himself into the game."

It comes after Fittler backed his stance to select speedier players on Monday night, amid questions over their defence.

"Sometimes you've got to stop worrying about what they mightn't be great at and look at the things they are great at and go in with that attitude," Fittler said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Payne, 32, suffered a serious head knock for the British and Irish Lions during their tour of NZ last year.

'It's a bit gutting' - ex-Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne on retiring from rugby due to concussion

2
Former Hurricanes prop poses for a photo with former NRL star winger Semi Radradra, former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa and Fijian star Josua Tuisova after their Barbarians win over England in London.

'Moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life' - Cult former Hurricanes hero Tongan Bear rubs shoulders with international stars during Barbarians thumping of England


01:40
3
The Hurricanes winger is taking part in the Islamic observance to support his wife.

Watch: Julian Savea explains why he's doing Ramadan – 'I'm still learning'

00:15
4
The South American drove all night with his brother, mother and grandmother to Paris after he was given a second chance to compete.

Video: Lucky Argentinian loser Marco Trungelliti drives 10 hours from Barcelona to Paris, defeats Tomic Bernard at French Open

5
British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand 2017, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand 20/6/2017 Chiefs vs British & Irish Lions Lions' Jared Payne scores their fourth try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Concussion forces former Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne to retire from rugby

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.


00:37
Mamoudou Gassama also met the French president and was given a medal, following his remarkable actions at the weekend.

'Thank God I saved him': Heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' for daring toddler rescue rewarded with French citizenship & a job

Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.

00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

01:42

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 