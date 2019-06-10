Green, Luke, Lawton in doubt as Warriors ravaged by gastro bug

TODAY |

AAP
Several Warriors players have been laid low by gastroenteritis, providing an unwanted birthday surprise for beleaguered coach Stephen Kearney.

Key members of the spine were among four players forced to skip training today, three days out from their NRL match against the Titans on the Gold Coast.

Kearney confirmed halfback Blake Green and hookers Issac Luke and Karl Lawton had been struck down, along with utility back Blake Ayshford.

The illnesses are forecast to be short-term but it creates a juggling act for the Kiwi club, who are anxious no other players are affected when they board their trans-Tasman flight on Wednesday morning.

It also adds to mounting problems for Kearney, whose team were dismantled 32-10 by Melbourne on Saturday.

Their eighth loss of the campaign dropped them to 13th, leaving several players openly questioning the team's mental toughness.

Kearney was equally flummoxed post-match on Saturday but his mood had lightened when his 47th birthday dawned today.

He was successful in creating a light-hearted vibe to exorcise the memory of a dreadful second half which the Storm dominated 24-0.

"When we're playing our best footy, we're enjoying ourselves," Kearney said.

"That's why you heard a bit of laughter around the place and good spirit, because we're that type of footy team.

"(But) we need to make sure we improve and make sure it's an 80-minute performance. When Melbourne put us under a bit of pressure there, we didn't handle it real well."

The game will be the 300th for former Storm, Wests Tigers and Broncos forward Adam Blair.

He will join Reuben Wiki and Simon Mannering as the only Kiwis to reach the milestone.

Former Warriors skipper Mannering, who retired last year, is expected to address the players before kickoff.

Kearney believes Blair has put his early-season wobbles behind him and will keep building on the improved showings of recent weeks.

"He's a competitor and he's an experienced player and he knows how to work himself back (into form)," he said.

"That's what guys of his experience do. Adam will know himself he just has to go out there and execute his job."

The Warriors look on after their loss to the Storm.
The Warriors look on after their loss to the Storm. Source: Photosport
