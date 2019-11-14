'A great opportunity' - Nathan Brown puts hand up to coach Warriors

The Warriors could take to the field tonight against the Sea Eagles, knowing Nathan Brown is the man to lead them into next season.

Former Knights coach Nathan Brown. Source: Photosport

Weeks after ruling himself out of the running, the former Knights and Dragons coach has made a u-turn and is now in line to be appointed as Warriors coach within days.

The Australian last night confirmed to media he's in talks to take up the reigns at Mount Smart Stadium.

"The truth is, I'm a career coach, I love coaching and the Warriors job is a great opportunity, as is the Cowboys job," Brown told Triple M.

Brown was part of the Warriors set up earlier in the year as a consultant before his role was cut in the Covid-19 crisis.



The 47-year-old was also among early candidates to take up the job full-time, before he withdrew himself from consideration as Todd Payten emerged as the club's favourite.

"About six weeks ago I said 'at this stage it wasn't the right opportunity for me'. The timing wasn't right with some certain things going on in my life," he said.

"I'm always in dialogue with the Warriors because I work there as a consultant.

"The recruitment officer Peter O'Sullivan is a good friend of mine and we speak quite often."

The news comes as Phil Gould also came forward to reveal he is in discussions to take up a role as a Director of Football to "overhaul the club's pathways and development systems".

The 62-year-old says he wants the to help the club rediscover its "mojo".

Brown had previously announced his withdrawal from the race to replace Stephen Kearney at the Warriors.

However, his interest has been rekindled in the wake of revelations that Warriors interim coach Todd Payten had turned down the job earlier this week to pursue the vacant North Queensland role.

The development came on the same day that Gould told the Sydney Morning Herald that he was in talks with Warriors CEO Cameron George and owner Mark Robinson about a role at the club.