Graphic warning: Warriors star shares video of gruesome finger injury

1 NEWS

Warriors star Addin Fonua-Blake has shared a video of a graphic finger injury he picked up in their last game.

The Warriors prop suffered the injury in the loss against the Rabbitohs. Source: Instagram/Addin Fonua-Blake

The big prop went off injured in the first half of the Warriors loss to the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

He later posted a video on Instagram showing a gaping wound on one of his fingers.

Fonua-Blake suffered an compound finger injury where the bone fractures or dislocates significantly enough to break through skin, according to the NRL Physio Twitter account.

"Appears to have good movement, increases hope for a dislocation as opposed to a fracture. Quicker recovery if so."

