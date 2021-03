An Australian NSW Cup league player suffered a gruesome elbow dislocation after being subject to a "chicken wing" tackle by a rival.

Manly Sea Eagles front-rower Haumole Olakau'atu was playing for the NRL side's NSW Cup side against North Sydney Bears.

Olakau'atu suffered the dislocation when tangling with ball-carrier Matt Ikuvalu and was left writhing on the ground in pain.