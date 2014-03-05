 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Graham Lowe: Any player who puts NRL over Denver Test should never be allowed to play for the Kiwis again

share

Source:

AAP

Former New Zealand coach Graham Lowe says any player who puts their NRL club ahead of the black and white jersey should be barred from future Kiwi selection.

Graham Lowe speaking to ONE Sport.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lowe hopes newly-appointed coach Michael Maguire gets full buy-in from the players he wants for next week's Test against England in Denver.

The former Manly and Queensland mentor said he was shocked to learn Ben Matulino and Russell Packer were joining Simon Mannering in retirement this week.

While he understood warhorse Mannering's decision, he was disappointed props Matulino and Packer had made the call in their late 20s.

He said he would be devastated if it was because they were torn by a sense of duty to their Wests Tigers club, with a weekend of rest in Sydney deemed preferable over long haul flights and a lung-busting Test at high altitude.

The Warriors stalwart said it was an emotional choice - even if he doesn't show it.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm surprised. I think they're two of our best front-rowers and they're at the peak of their career," Lowe told AAP.

"I wonder if (the Test match) was in Sydney or Auckland if those retirements would have been announced."

A staunch defender of the international game, Lowe was pleased Maguire's mantra is to only pick players who express a desire to bleed for the Kiwis.

Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It will always be an honour and anyone who chooses something else in front of it shouldn't get a chance again," he said.

Maguire has an opportunity to construct a new-look side because of retirements since the World Cup, injuries and players aligning again with Pacific island nations.

Lowe supports Maguire's left-field concept of not naming a captain, believing leaders will emerge in Denver.

Top of Lowe's list to be skipper for the Test against Australia later this year and the tour of Europe is Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson.

"I think the stage is set for Shaun now and that added responsibility could make him."

Johnson shapes as a critical figure next week, with Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima the only other realistic halves options following injuries to veterans Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran.

Maguire can still name a Test-hardened pack, although he may consider the merits of in-form uncapped players such as Penrith second-rower Corey Harawire-Naera and Newcastle duo Slade Griffin and Herman Ese'ese.

Debutants out wide could include Brisbane winger Jamayne Isaako and Wests Tigers centre Esan Marsters.

Possible Kiwis squad

Backs: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watane-Zelezniak, Jamayne Isaako, Dean Whare, Esan Marsters, Pita Hiku, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Kodi Nikorima.

Forwards: Adam Blair, Tohu Harris, Joseph Tapine, Corey Harawira-Naera, James Fisher-Harris, Isaac Liu, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Martin Taupau, Issac Luke, Slade Griffin.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
2
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams pulls the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

3
Mixed martial arts figher Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by court officers as he leaves a Brooklyn Supreme court, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena. The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday. They are due back in court July 26. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

'I understand the seriousness of this matter' - UFC star Conor McGregor tells US court he 'regrets' backstage attack

03:22
4
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


5
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Frenchman who suffered facial fractures from controversial All Blacks tackle speaks out - 'We French get punished'

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 