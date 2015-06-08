Golden boot winner Cooper Cronk named world's best player

Melbourne halfback Cooper Cronk has been named this year's Rugby League Golden Boot winner for the world's best player.

Kangaroos' Cooper Cronk offloads against Kiwis' Issac Luke. Source: Photosport

Cronk, who shared Dally M award honours with North Queensland's Jason Taumalolo, helped the Storm to the NRL minor premiership before they lost the grand final to Cronulla.