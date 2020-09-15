TODAY |

Gold Coast Titans take light-hearted shot at Brisbane Broncos as they wish namesake NFL franchise well

Source:  1 NEWS

The NRL’s Gold Coast Titans have taken a light-hearted shot at their struggling neighbours, the Brisbane Broncos, as they wished their namesake NFL franchise well in its season opener today.

The Titans took advantage of their supremacy over Brisbane this season to take a light-hearted dig at the Broncos by wishing Derrick Henry (right) and the Tennesse Titans well as they face the Denver Broncos. Source: Photosport

“Good luck @Titans in your @NFL opener! Let us know if you need any tips on how to handle Broncos,” Gold Coast wrote on their club Twitter account.

The Tennessee Titans, who reached the AFC Championship game last season, face the Denver Broncos this afternoon in the second game of the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

The Titans thumped the Broncos 30-12 in late June and consigned the once proud Brisbane club to a nine-game losing streak with an 18-6 win last weekend.

Gold Coast has seven wins this season to Brisbane’s three, with the second-to-last Broncos battling to avoid the wooden spoon as they endure one of their worst seasons ever.

The Titans also lured Brisbane’s blockbusting Origin forward David Fifita to the Gold Coast earlier this season.

