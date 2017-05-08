Gold Coast Titans add further sanctions to disgraced Kiwis player Kevin Proctor

Kiwis second-rower Kevin Proctor has received a four match suspension and a hefty fine after he and Kiwis captain Jessie Bromwich allegedly snorted cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub following the ANZAC Test loss.

The Gold Coast Titans Board met with Proctor early this morning to consider sanctions to be imposed in the aftermath of the scandal after he was already excluded by NZRL from the upcoming Rugby League World Cup squad.

His club released a statement today saying Proctor will continue to be excluded as co-captain of the Titans along with a four match suspension, $20,000 fine and 50 hours of community service.

The Titans Board acknowledged the harshness of the sanctions but "were adamant that there must be a strong message sent that any form of illicit drug use is unacceptable and has to be driven out of the game".

"The Board has taken a strong stance with Kevin despite his four-match suspension potentially damaging the club's prospects over the coming month as we seek to remain in finals contention," said Chief Executive Officer, Graham Annesley.

"He has also let his teammates down, and seriously disappointed our members and commercial partners.

"Of course, as a football club our priority is to win as many games as possible, but if we all have to suffer some pain in order to drive the message home, then so be it.

"We take our responsibility to the community seriously and we will not walk away from tough decisions just to increase our chances of on-field success.

"I am pleased to say Kevin has shown tremendous remorse since we first spoke with him last Sunday.

"Once again today he faced up to the consequences of his actions and accepted full responsibility for what happened.