'I give him every chance' - Cameron Smith backs injured Johnathan Thurston for Origin opener

Few know Johnathan Thurston better than Queensland captain Cameron Smith.

Cowboys halfback Johnathan Thurston in action.

And experience has taught Smith to expect a Thurston injury comeback at next week's State of Origin opener in Brisbane.

Brisbane's Anthony Milford may have been named at No.6 but Smith said coach Kevin Walters had told players 18th man Thurston would be given until before kickoff next Wednesday night to overcome a shoulder injury.

Smith is no stranger to a remarkable Thurston return after watching first hand the veteran playmaker back up to play a record 36 straight Origin games since his 2005 debut.

Smith sounded like he expected to see another at Suncorp Stadium next week.

"I've played in probably three or four representative matches where JT's been in doubt and he's got up every time," he said.

"Even though he's named as 18th man I give him every chance.

"He's just such a resilient person that these type of things, it's like he challenges himself to get back and be right for the game.

Origin ironman Thurston's remarkable streak includes every game in Queensland's 10 series wins of the past 12 years.

Smith said he would be confident in Thurston playing Origin I even if he didn't train once in the lead-up.

"He's the best player in the game," Smith said.

"He hasn't got there on luck, he knows what to do.

"He came into the Test match a couple of weeks ago without playing for four weeks and he was one of the best players on the field.

Milford will make his Maroons debut at five-eighth if Thurston is unable to overcome the injury suffered in the trans-Tasman Test.

"Anthony is a fantastic player," Smith said.

"He's been knocking on the door of Origin now for a few years.

