'It gets me every time!' Tui Lolohea overwhelmed by Tongan support as hundreds turn out in Auckland city

Mate Ma'a Tonga's star half Tuimoala Lolohea still finds it hard to get his head around the overwhelming support his team have received throughout his side's Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Hundreds of fans turned up yesterday afternoon to meet their Tongan heroes outside Auckland's Sky Tower, where players signed autographs and took photos with their supporters.

Lolohea, 22, has been exceptional so far for Mate Ma'a Tonga and says he still amazed with the support of fans wherever his team goes.

"It gets me every time you know, like I said before it just goes to show how much support we have. It's amazing," said Lolohea.