'Get a high quality player out there' - Warriors, Roosters confirm Poasa Faamausili loan

The Warriors' forward stocks have been bolstered by the month-long loan of rising Sydney Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili beginning next week.



Poasa Faamausili celebrates after scoring for the Roosters. Source: Getty

Faamausili is likely to slot straight into a Warriors pack decimated by injury and travel restrictions, with the New Zealand club based indefinitely in Australia.



Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed the move on Thursday, saying the decision benefited both NRL clubs.



Faamausili remains in the Roosters' 21-man squad for Friday's anticipated clash against South Sydney but will join the Warriors on Monday.



"He's in our squad of 21, so that's a real focus for us. But he's an NRL player ready to play and he's not currently in our squad," Robinson said on Friday.



"We believe it's a benefit for us. Obviously New Zealand as well, but for us, (it's) to get a high quality player out there and playing."



Faamausili's imminent arrival comes a week after the club signed Canberra forward Jack Murchie last week to address their injury crisis.

Murchie was rushed into the Warriors' 21-man squad to face St George Illawarra on the Central Coast on Saturday.



Robinson said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic had allowed the league to experiment with the concept of month-long loan deals.

"I think having our best players across all teams being able to play, that's a real benefit," he said.



"Obviously there's different teams that go through injury crisis' at different times, and then to be able to share that.



"It's quite unique in New Zealand's situation, the way that it's all worked out.



"But you know I think (the league will) look at this and see how it pans out. Starting with Po, and then possibly another player or two."



The loan deal also comes after Wests Tigers centre Paul Momirovski and Melbourne hooker Harry Grant switched clubs for the rest of the year.



Asked about putting a cap on the length of a loan deal, Robinson pointed to the success of the system in different codes overseas.



"You see it in the English Premier League, that you see it either for a year loan or you do see the month loans as well," he said.

