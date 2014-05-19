 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'Get the ball to him a touch more' - Eels failed to utilise Jarryd Hayne, says coach

share

Source:

AAP

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur admits his side failed to properly utilise Jarryd Hayne in their 18-16 NRL loss to Newcastle and should have got the ball in their superstar centre's hands more often.

Jarryd Hayne.

Source: Photosport

Hayne looked shades of his old self as he turned in a blockbusting performance in an otherwise forgettable night for the blue and golds at McDonald Jones Stadium last night.

The former Australian and NSW outside back was far and away his side's best player and at times threatened to single-handedly win the game, as he has done so often for the Eels over his career.

He set up two of the Eels' three tries with some individual brilliance and powerful running that were reminiscent of the way he destroyed opposition before his NFL sojourn.

He clocked up 161 metres, 11 tackles busts and three linebreaks to go along with his two try assists.

In the back end of the game, and with his side on the attack on several occasions, the Eels' curiously failed to shift the ball to Hayne's left side where he had dominated all night.

And Arthur admits they should have gone to Hayne more often.

"He was really good, the plan was we thought we could get some opportunity down our left," Arthur said.

"I would have liked to have seen us go down there at the back end of the game.

"When we had some opportunities down there, we probably needed to get the ball to him a touch more there."

The Eels' fell in a heap under a mountain of fundamental errors as they completed just 23 of 38 sets.

After racing to a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes, they competition's cellar dwellers looked like a reinvigorated outfit however reverted to bad habits as they suffered their eighth loss in their last nine starts.

"We put ourselves under enormous pressure after a really good start," Arthur said.

"I think eight of the last nine sets of the first half, we didn't get to a kick. That's not good enough.

"Defence, energy, enthusiasm was all there, it was great. The will to win was there. But a completion rate of 50 per cent at halftime gave them plenty of energy to come back out.

"The first 20 minutes (of the second half) we didn't get any field position. That 15 or 25 minutes at the end of the first half hurt us."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

'That was a deliberate act' - Chris Boyd slams Chiefs second-five after thuggish red card

00:15
2
Ed Quirk was given his marching orders for this incident in his side's 48-27 loss.

Watch: Sunwolves left flabbergasted after flanker sent off for soft 'punch' against Reds

00:14
3
The Chiefs were reduced to 14 men late in their win over the Hurricanes after this shocking effort from the Chiefs midfielder.

Brutal high tackle sees Chiefs reduced to 14 men in see-sawing win over the Hurricanes

4
Israel Dagg of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Brumbies, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 25th February 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Israel Dagg chooses to play in Japan over Hawke's Bay after Super Rugby season - report

5
A since deleted tweet from the Hurricanes after Johnny Fa'auli's red card

Hurricanes quickly delete tweet slamming Johnny Fa'auli red card

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.