George Burgess facing lengthy ban for NRL eye gouge, referred straight to judiciary

AAP
George Burgess has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary for an alleged eye gouge in South Sydney's defeat to Wests Tigers.

The match review committee this morning charged the Rabbitohs prop with dangerous contact to the eye of Tigers veteran Robbie Farah last night.

It is the second time in eight months Burgess has landed in hot water for an eye gouge, having been found guilty of the act while playing for England late last year.

The English star was suspended for four NRL games, resulting in a 50 per cent loading on whatever penalty he draws this time around.

This time around Burgess could face a lenghty ban from the NRL.

Replays weren't conclusive he had dug his fingers into Farah's face at Bankwest Stadium, however the Tigers hooker remonstrated with referee Adam Gee.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett said while he didn't know whether Burgess was guilty of a gouge, he was disappointed contact was made with Farah's face.

"There was just no need to put himself in that position to start," Bennett said.

"I'm not condemning him for it, in that I don't know whether his fingers actually made contact with the eye or not. The point is it was totally unwarranted."

Canberra forward Hudson Young was earlier this month rubbed out for five weeks for a grade-three eye gouge on Aiden Tolman.

North Queensland firebrand Josh McGuire has twice this year escaped with a fine for contrary conduct for facials on Cameron Munster and Dylan Walker.

The NRL was forced to defend its decision not to charge McGuire with a more serious offence, arguing neither victim made complaints.

The governing body also insisted they had insufficient video evidence to lay a harsher penalty on McGuire.

Given that Farah got up claiming Burgess' fingers made contact with his eyes, the Englishman is likely to find himself with a case to answer.

"Obviously there was a hand on the face but after that, looking on the big screen that's all I could see, I only saw it once or twice," Bennett said.

"I can't definitely say it was an eye gouge or what it was. There was definitely a hand in the face, no doubt about it, but I thought it was more in the forehead."

Tigers coach Michael Maguire refused to comment on the incident.

It is believed to be the first time an NRL player has been referred straight to the judiciary since Canberra forward Sia Soliola in 2017.

George Burgess was seen putting his fingers into the face of Robbie Farah during the Tigers’ 14-9 defeat. Source: SKY
