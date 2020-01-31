George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila

George Burgess was given a rude awakening in his Super League debut this morning after being put on his back by Warrington's Tongan enforcer, Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Murdoch-Masila scored the first try of the 2020 Super League season after he received the ball 10 metres out from the line on the second tackle.

The New Zealand-born prop weighed up his options before opting to run straight at the Wigan defensive line with Burgess squarely in his sights.

The pair collided with Burgess coming off second best, falling to the ground as Murdoch-Masila continued to power on through the hole he'd created in the line before touching down under the posts to score having beaten four defenders.

Luckily for Burgess, his team would go on to have the last laugh as Wigan came back for a 16-10 victory.