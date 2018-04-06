Geoff Toovey out of the race to become the Warriors coach

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey has been ruled out of the race for the Warriors top job after being told he “did not meet the criteria” for the head coach role.

Geoff Toovey during his tenure as Manly coach. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS understands Warriors CEO Cameron George informed Toovey that he was no longer in the running for the job.

Despite taking the Sea Eagles to a grand final in 2013, Toovey’s previous credentials don’t seem to be enough to impress the Warriors top brass, with the Manly great unable to secure an interview for the role.

The Warriors thanked him for his interest.

Many high profile names have been linked to the role including the likes of Wayne Bennett, who said he wasn’t interested despite the Warriors' interest in him.

Others touted for the role are brothers Ben and Shane Walker, who currently coach the Ipswich Jets.