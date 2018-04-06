TODAY |

Geoff Toovey out of the race to become the Warriors coach

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Manly coach Geoff Toovey has been ruled out of the race for the Warriors top job after being told he “did not meet the criteria” for the head coach role.

Geoff Toovey during his tenure as Manly coach. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS understands Warriors CEO Cameron George informed Toovey that he was no longer in the running for the job.

Despite taking the Sea Eagles to a grand final in 2013, Toovey’s previous credentials don’t seem to be enough to impress the Warriors top brass, with the Manly great unable to secure an interview for the role.

The Warriors thanked him for his interest.

Many high profile names have been linked to the role including the likes of Wayne Bennett, who said he wasn’t interested despite the Warriors' interest in him.

Others touted for the role are brothers Ben and Shane Walker, who currently coach the Ipswich Jets.

Interim coach Todd Payten is also a contender for the position.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors add Eels' pair to replace homeward-bound quartet
2
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
3
'What is this?' - Steven Adams mocks OKC teammate during scrimmage
4
Exclusive: NZ Rugby tables three draft options for new professional competition to replace Super Rugby in 2021
5
Supercars driver who became adult entertainer ready to return to motorsport
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:14

Bulldogs hail Kieran Foran as Kiwis half seals second win of 2020
00:15

Controversial call helps Panthers outlast Titans' comeback
00:14

Bulldogs resist Knights' late comeback for colossal NRL upset

NRL bunker pair axed after Dragons howler