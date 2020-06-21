Geoff Toovey among high profile candidates keen on Warriors' top job

Geoff Toovey is among many high profile candidates putting their hand up to take the reigns of the Warriors following the shock axing of Stephen Kearney this weekend.

Toovey has already achieved success as a coach, taking the Manly Sea Eagles to the 2013 NRL Grand Finals and he says the opportunity to do the same with the Warriors is a hard one to pass up.

The opportunity to work with Kiwi and Pacific talent is also a factor in Toovey's interest in the club.

"I think any coach worth his salt would love the job. Such a plethora of athletes over in New Zealand and the South Pacific. I'd love to get my hands on a couple of them and get the best out of them."

Toovey says there is a wider support among rugby league fans for the Warriors and the challenge of cultivating success at the Auckland franchise is an enticing challenge.

"All I know is people want rugby league to be a success and the warriors to be a success and I'd love to be a part of it that's for sure.