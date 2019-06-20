TODAY |

'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle

1 NEWS
More From
League

Former Mate Ma'a Tonga winger Manu Vatuvei put his reporting skills to the test today, putting Tonga and Roosters prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho off by criticising his hairstyle during a media session.

Taukeiaho, 27, spoke with media today about his side's upcoming Test against the Kiwis at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

Vatuvei decided to add in his own two cents worth during the media scrum, taking his opportunity to mock the 101kg front rower.

"Can I ask you who gave you that fade?" asked Vatuvei.

The former Warriors winger recorded the moment on his phone and unleashed his trademark boisterous laugh.

Taukeiaho couldn't contain his laughter either and decided that was enough questions for the day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Cowboys star forward Jason Taumalolo poses for a photo with Cowboys teammate John Asiata.
'His mum and dad took me in' - John Asiata on close bond with Tongan star Jason Taumalolo
3
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
4
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.
Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
5
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
MORE FROM
League
MORE
David "Buttabean" Letele (clean shaven)V Manu Vatuvei(beard) during the Duco Events/Flooring Xtra Parker vs Flores, Heavyweight Boxing contest, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th December, 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'No symptoms, no nothing' - Manu Vatuvei's boxing career ended by brain cyst
02:17
The Cowboys utility said he was grateful that his Samoan father gave him the nod to represent his mum's Tongan heritage.

Former Toa Samoa player John Asiata had to get dad's permission to play for Mate Ma'a Tonga
00:52
The international Test takes place the same weekend as State of Origin II.

Despite stitches and black eye, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak cleared to play for Kiwis against Mate Ma'a Tonga
Jason Taumalolo leads Tonga's Sipi Tau

Mate Ma'a Tonga name eight former NZ rep players in clash against Kiwis