'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle

Former Mate Ma'a Tonga winger Manu Vatuvei put his reporting skills to the test today, putting Tonga and Roosters prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho off by criticising his hairstyle during a media session.

Taukeiaho, 27, spoke with media today about his side's upcoming Test against the Kiwis at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

Vatuvei decided to add in his own two cents worth during the media scrum, taking his opportunity to mock the 101kg front rower.

"Can I ask you who gave you that fade?" asked Vatuvei.

The former Warriors winger recorded the moment on his phone and unleashed his trademark boisterous laugh.